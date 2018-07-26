Coated Paper Industry are Stora Enso Oyj, Nippon, Sappi Ltd, UPM-Kymmene Corp, Arjowiggins SAS, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited, Verso Corporation, Imerys S.A., Penford Corporation and more Research Report by MRFR till 2022

Coated Paper Market

Coated Paper Market Introduction:

Coated Paper Market is forecasted to grow by USD 51.2 billion in 2022 with CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Coated Paper Market to grow are wide application industry. The major driving factors includes innovation in end user industries like packaging, printing and labelling. Some of the factors which hamper the growth of coated paper market are decreasing pulp plantation, replacement of coated paper with high performance uncoated paper. Owing to global concern of forest degradation and closing down of several pulp industries owing to shortage of raw materials will restrain the global coated paper market growth in the forecasted period. Coated paper industry is capital intensive as it owns huge investments in land, resources, raw material and labor for production. These might hamper further opportunities for upcoming players in market.

Coated Paper are predominantly utilized in numerous application such as packaging, printing, and labelling. Coated Paper market is estimated to witness moderate growth due to their wide utilization in end use industries as they possess excellent properties. Moreover, increasing trend for bio-based and degradable packaging along with strict regulations on the usage of plastic packaging in various countries have provided a new momentum for the growth of the market. Among application segment, printing is expected to register strong growth in the upcoming future due to rising demand in media advertisement such as brochures, catalogues, invitation cards, and pamphlets.

Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2098

Coated Paper Market Opportunities:

Coated Paper is extensively used in packing of food & beverages. With growing awareness among consumers regarding harmful effects of plastics in packaged food material is witnessing trend to shift from polymer based product to paper based products. The paper used in food packaging have numerous usage like paper bags, cups, pouches and seal bags. The material used in above given food packaging is rising demand for coated paper in coming years. Growing e-commerce industry and providing door step delivery of commodities is expected to drive the market growth in retail packaging. Printing industries accounts for prominent share in global coated paper market. Growing usage of strong quality paper requirement in magazines, brochures, annual reports, pamphlets and invitation cards have influence the market of coated paper in forecasted period.

Coated Paper is either glossy or matte finish paper used for several applications like printing magazines, book covers, photo prints, art books, catalogues and advertising materials. Coated paper has significant usage in various end user industries due to its characteristic property of resistance to dirt, wear and tear. These papers can be customized by adding different textures as per the quality required by different end user industries like packaging, printing and labelling.

Coated Paper are produced extensively using different raw materials. GCC is extensively used in manufacturing of magazines and catalogues as ground calcium carbonated is obtained through fine grinding, washing and crushing natural deposits of ore. As PCC material is manufactured not naturally obtained it invest large amount for manufacturing compared to GCC and kaolin clay. Thus, PCC shares moderate share in global coated paper market.

Coated Paper Market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to increase in usage of paper in packaging industries. With ban on plastics for packaging, there is shift in demand towards bio-based and degradable packaging materials to be used for flexible packing of food & beverages, industrial goods, medical products and consumer goods. Flexible packaging used in food & beverages especially in ready to eat food is replacing polymer based packaging systems with paper based system owing to harmful side effects of plastics and all these will drive the global coated market in the forecasted period.

Coated Paper Market Key Players:

Renewable and degradable flexible paper packaging mostly used in food and other industry goods are expected to present several opportunities to market players. Key players in this segment are Stora Enso Oyj, Nippon, Sappi Ltd, UPM-Kymmene Corp, Arjowiggins SAS, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited, Verso Corporation, Imerys S.A., Penford Corporation, Burgo Group S.p.A. and others.

If You Have Query, Inquire @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2098

Coated Paper Market Competitive Landscape:

Coated Paper report has analysed the level of competition among the key operating players as well as sector growth and market scenario. The global coated paper market comprises a range of manufacturers operating in the market which comprised of large scale and medium size manufacturers. Some of the prominent market players operating in the global Coated Paper industry has shifted their focus towards growth association specifically by Asia Pacific as medium scale and small scale manufacturers are from this region specifically from China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Japan. Moreover, the major operating players are focusing on extending their product portfolio by strategic acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches, and exclusive agreements. Some of the companies are expanding their manufacturing capacity of coated paper to meet the growing demand for coated paper. Furthermore, some of the manufacturers has launched a series of product to strengthen their position in the market.

Coated Paper Market Intended Audience:

Paper & pulp manufacturers

Traders and distributors of coated paper

Packaging industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Coated Paper Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for coated paper in 2016 and is estimated to retain its dominance over the assessment years on account of increasing demand from printing as well as labelling industry. In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to witness healthy growth on account of rising demand from various end use industries specifically in China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, and South Korea. Furthermore, rising per capita disposable income in this region along with rapid industrialization has enabled greater production and sales of printing products. Moreover, increasing demand for packaged food along with increasing number of working professionals is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, increased investment by key players in their R&D activities and shifting of coated paper manufacturing facilities due to availability of inexpensive cost of labor and land in this region is estimated to drive the coated paper regional market growth.

Europe is estimated to witness steady growth due to continuous growth of packaging industry in various countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK. North American market is estimated to register healthy growth due to increasing demand from end use industries. The Middle Eastern & African market is expected to register above average growth due to continuous growth of packaging industries specifically in Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Latin American countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico is estimated to register moderate growth due to rising disposable income along with strong consumer base for printing and labelling sector.

Coated Paper Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Coated Paper Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Coated Paper Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

Coated Paper Market Table of Content to be Continue…..,

Complete table of content is available at @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/coated-paper-market-2098

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com