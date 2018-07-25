Wound Irrigation Solution Market expanding at a steady CAGR of 3.5% through 2018 to 2027

According to the latest market report published by Fact MR, titled ‘Global Wound Irrigation Solution Market: Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review: 2018- 2028’, the global wound irrigation solution market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2028.

The wound irrigation solution market is segmented based on product type, end user and region. On the basis of product type, the wound irrigation solution market has been segmented into two segments such as wetting agents and antiseptics. The antiseptics segment of wound irrigation solution market is expected to be the fast-growing segment over the forecast period, registering a significant CAGR in terms of growth, whereas wetting agents segment is expected to maintain dominance in terms of revenue in the wound irrigation solution market. The increasing demand for advanced wound care solution owing to the growing number of chronic wounds worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the wound irrigation solution market over the forecast period.

The wetting agents segment dominated the wound irrigation solution market with significant a market value in 2017. Also, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the wound irrigation solution market with a significant value by 2028 end.

On the basis of end users, the wound irrigation solution market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, long term care centers and home care settings.

On the basis of region, the wound irrigation solution market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds coupled with increasing adoption of wound irrigation solution in wound care is expected to boost the growth of the wound irrigation solution market over the forecast period. With increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, several healthcare facilities are focusing on implementing educational programs to raise awareness regarding benefits of wound irrigation solution, including the mandatory use of wound irrigation solution before the dressing of a wound. Increasing preference of wound irrigation solution on the account of their high specificity and efficacy in cleaning and healing of wounds with strong presence of distribution channel is further expected to drive the growth of the wound irrigation solution market over the forecast period. Rising aging population with diabetes causing pressure ulcer, increasing adoption of advance wound care products and growing acceptance of standardized protocols to manage complex wounds are also expected to drive the growth of the wound irrigation solution market over the forecast period. Growing focus of leading wound irrigation solution manufacturers on emerging economies such as India and China is estimated to have a positive impact on the wound irrigation solution market in Asia-Pacific. However, innovating the wound irrigation solutions by enhancing their ability to retain moisture balance and ingraining extended oxygen permeability and antimicrobial activity along with availability of expanded product line for wound care are factors also expected to drive the growth of the wound irrigation solution market in North America and Europe over the forecast period.

However, limited awareness about available treatment options among general population, lack of reimbursement and higher demand for low frequency dressing change in acute care settings are factors that may hamper the demand for wound irrigation solution and restrain the growth of wound irrigation solution market over the forecast period.

This report assesses trends driving the growth of segmental wound irrigation solution markets and offers analysis and insights into the regional wound irrigation solution market. North America is estimated to dominate the wound irrigation solution market with a maximum value share by the end of 2018.

Examples of some the key wound irrigation solution market companies covered in this report include Schulke & Mayr, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group plc., Anacapa Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Coloplast A/S, 3M Company, SteadMed Medical and Integra Life Sciences Corporation. These leading players focus on to consolidate their position in the global wound irrigation solution market by actively participating in activities such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions and collaborations.

