STOR2RRD Now Supports New Storages

Major enhancements are support of additional storage systems and new Reporter feature.

Support of new storages

Dell EMC² XtremIO

HPE StoreOnce

DataCore SANsymphony

Lenovo ThinkSystem DS Series

New features

Reporter automates creating of PDF, CSV reports from all performance data kept by the tool.

Reports can be automatically sent to email addresses or saved on the filesystem.

Copy Services monitoring and alerting

HostTOP and VolumesTOP have possibility of CSV export

GUI: grouping storages per storage type in the menu (a checkbox on the bottom of the menu panel)

HW event email alerting contains detail description of the problem

Alerting: Response time alert contains an option for specifying of a IO treshold what allows raising an alert

SAN monitoring

Configuration pages enhancements

Monitoring of CPU and Memory on Brocade switches (firmware 7.4.2c+)

Fixes and small enhancements

IBM SVC/Storwize, HPE 3PAR: new configuration page includes HW info

HPE 3PAR: POOL capacity of CPG’s were saved under wrong id’s, fixed

Fujitsu ETERNUS: smaller fixes for capacity, port perf data, host mappings and node perf data

INFINIDAT Infinibox: storage agent might hang forever under specific conditions

HPE Nimble: reduced number of ssh sessions to the storage for getting data

Dell EMC² Isilon: support of latest 8.1.0.3+ firmware release, there was a change in storage REST API

Dell EMC² Isilon: getting of node perf data might failed under some circumstances

Dell EMC² DataDomain v6.x: wrong data direction in replication graphs, read/write was swapped

Dell EMC² DataDomain: total capacity was wrong, was used licensed capacity instead of total

SAN monitoring: historical reporting fix, only data was working

For more information please visit http://www.stor2rrd.com