Smartphone TV Market Research Depth Study and Gross Margin Analysis 2023

Market Highlights:

Smartphone TV is basically TV watched on a smartphone. It offers live streaming of video content on the handheld smartphone anytime and anywhere. Rapid growth in smartphone TV market is owing to the rising availability of high-speed data services such as 3G, 4G, and 5G. Owing to this, users now prefer watching videos and TV on their smartphones.

Major factors driving the growth of smartphone TV market is the increasing use of smartphones and tablets around the globe. The media and entertainment industry has been one of the fastest growing sectors globally. Due to the popularity of OTT content, there is a significant growth in the smartphone TV market. Increasing demand in video TV subscriptions is driving the growth of smartphone TV market. Smartphone TV providers are expected to diversify their service offering in order to gain competitive edge over other competitors in their respective markets.

The smartphone TV market has been segmented on the basis of usage and service. The service segment is further bifurcated into free-to-air and pay TV services. Out of which pay TV services dominated the market and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Whereas free-to-air service segment of the smartphone TV market is expected to witness a decline in market share due to growing consumer preference for premium video content or TV channels.

Market Research Analysis:

As compared to other regions, the smartphone TV market in North America is expected to witness significant growth. North America is expected to hold the third largest market share of the smartphone TV market during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of smartphone TV market. This is owing to the developed economies in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure and allows high penetration of smartphones.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of smartphone TV market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of smartphone TV market. Early adoption of emerging and advanced technologies and increased business needs are other major factors driving the growth of smartphone TV market.

Study Objectives of Smartphone TV Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the smartphone TV market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of usage and service.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for smartphone TV market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the smartphone TV market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in smartphone TV market are – AT&T, Inc. (U.S.), Comcast Corporation (U.S.), MobiTV, Inc. (U.S.), Sky PLC (U.K.), Charter Communications (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Bell Canada (Canada), Orange S.A. (France), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Consolidated Communications, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Smartphone TV Market Segmentation:

The smartphone TV market has been segmented on the basis of usage and service. The pay TV services accounted for more than half of the total market of smartphone TV market. This is owing to the rising availability of high-speed data services such as 3G, 4G, and 5G.

Smartphone TV market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Usage

Fixed

Nomadic

Mobile

By Service

Free-to-Air Services

Pay TV Services

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of smartphone TV market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in smartphone TV market in Asia Pacific attributes to the growing investments in the smartphone TV market and increasing use of mobiles and tablets in that region.

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Research/Consultancy firms

Smartphone manufacturers

Video content providers

