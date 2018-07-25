Restorative Dentistry In Austin, TX

Austin, TX/2018: Healthy gums and teeth can have an impact on one’s overall heath and personality. A healthy mouth and a beautiful smile are earned by regularly visiting a reputed dentist. Enamel Dentistry in Austin, TX is a dental clinic that offers individual treatment plans for each client along with a specific level of care.

Located in the center of Austin, they offer dental services such as Invisalign, sleep dentistry, preventive dentistry, emergency dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and restorative dentistry. Each dental procedure is tailored to suit the specific and unique requirements of the clients. They also provide customized care after dental procedures. Various amenities such as coffee, warm-scented towels, a personal entertainment system, blankets and heated neck pillows, are provided to ensure utmost comfort for patients.

Restorative Dentistry

Restorative dentistry is used to restore the functioning of teeth or to reshape them. It helps correct cavities, cracks in the teeth, missing teeth and improves cosmetic appeal of teeth. Latest restorative technologies are used to deliver high quality & long lasting results. Restorative options for a patient are based on the findings of an exam conducted by the dentist. The following dental procedures are covered under restorative dentistry:

• Fillings: A treatment option for cavities in which a tooth-colored resin is used to bond the filling to the tooth.

• Dental Crown: Helps maintain the structural integrity of the tooth that has been compromised by a crack or fracture.

• Bridge: Used for replacing missing teeth to make them look and function normally.

• Dental Implant: Implants made from titanium posts are used to replace missing teeth and facilitate normal eating.

• Prosthesis: These removable options are great for replacing missing teeth of patients who are hesitant to opt for dental surgical procedures. They are non-invasive and easy to take out.

• Root Canal Procedure: It involves removing any tissue and bacteria from the root system of a tooth and refilling it with “gutta-percha”.

Other Services Offered

• Preventative dentistry.

• Cosmetic dentistry

• Invisalign

• Dental sleep medicine

• Emergency dentistry

For more information about services provided by Enamel Dentistry, feel free to call at (512) 717-5315 or visit 2717 S Lamar Blvd #1086 Austin, TX 78704. You can also log on to http://www.enameldentistry.com/