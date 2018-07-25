Industrial Ethernet Switch Market 2018 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies

Market Scenario:

An Ethernet switch helps in connecting Ethernet devices and helps in receiving frames of data from one device and passes these frames to appropriate switch ports connected to the Ethernet. In general, Ethernet switches use store and forward method for passing frames in which the switch receives and sends the entire frame at once. The switches are capable of storing the frames in data table and can learn the location of devices, such as PLC, SCADA, and others in the industry. The switches are capable of monitoring the network with an LED and providing frame setting capability.

There are two types of industrial Ethernet switches, managed switches and unmanaged switches. Managed switches are capable of supporting SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol), which is used for information collection and configuring and monitoring of network devices. In the case of unmanaged switches, the status of LED indicates the network connectivity. The primary advantage of using managed switch is that it offers port mirroring function.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5640

Improvement of data center capacities and increase in deployment of Ethernet-based solution in industries are primarily driving the market. The increase in dependency of organizations on data centers, demand for high speed data services, and need for automatic switching devices are fuelling the market growth. The high cost associated with instalment of managed industrial Ethernet switches and lack of expertise are hindering the market growth.

Ethernet switches possess various features such as port mirroring, redundancy, QoS (Quality of Service), IGMP (Internet Group Management Protocol) snooping, and others. With port mirroring, the switch can track the frames sent by or received at the port. Based on this feature, a PC running a program, called protocol analyser, is able to receive or transmit data from many ports that can help during problem solving tools customization. Ethernet switches are capable of withstanding high operating temperatures and high vibration environments.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Polycom (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), and ZTE Corporation (China), among others.

Segmentation

The global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market is classified into type, application areas, organization size, end-users, and region. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into managed switches and unmanaged switches. On the basis of application areas, the segment is further divided into smart grid, security & surveillance, intelligent rail & traffic communication, and others. On the basis of organization size, the segment is further classified into SME and large enterprises. The end-users of industrial Ethernet switches are aerospace & Defense, oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, automotive, chemical, electrical power generation, and others.

The global industrial Ethernet switch market is estimated to reach USD 2 billion by 2023 growing with 14% CAGR, during forecast period 2017-2023.

Intended Audience

System Integrators

Communication providers

IT enablers

Cable manufacturers

Network component manufacturers

Regional Analysis

The global industrial Ethernet switch market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market for global industrial Ethernet switch through the forecast period. The deployment of industrial Ethernet among industries in various stages such as SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) integration, PLC (Programmable Logic Control) communication are driving the market in this region. The growth of fiber optics in telecommunications and usage of optical fibres are fuelling the market growth. North America is anticipated to hold significant growth rate through the forecast period. The deployment of data centers and need for components assisting data centers, presence of large manufacturing industries, and deployment of smart grids are driving the market for industrial Ethernet switch market in this region.

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-ethernet-switch-market-5640

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 The Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 7 Global Industrial Ethernet Switch By Application Areas Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table 8 North America Industrial Ethernet Switch By Application Areas Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 9 Europe Industrial Ethernet Switch By Application Areas Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table10 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Switch By Application Areas Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table11 The Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Switch By Application Areas Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table12 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Switch By Application Areas Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table13 Global Industrial Ethernet Switch By Service Model Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table14 North America Industrial Ethernet Switch By Service Model Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table15 Europe Industrial Ethernet Switch By Service Model Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table16 Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Switch By Service Model Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table17 The Middle East & Africa Industrial Ethernet Switch By Service Model Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table18 Latin America Industrial Ethernet Switch By Service Model Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table19 North America Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table20 Europe Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com