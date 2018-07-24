New Managing Director for LANXESS in India: Neelanjan Banerjee succeeds Jacques Perez

Thane, July 19, 2018: Neelanjan Banerjee, age 45 years, will be the new Country Representative and Managing Director for India effective September 1, 2018. He will assume these tasks in addition to his current function as head of the Advanced Industrial Intermediates business unit (BU AII) in India. Banerjee joined LANXESS in 2006 as head of the former Basic Chemicals business unit and the Saltigo business unit in India.

Banerjee follows Jacques Perez, age 56 years, who will take over new responsibilities as Managing Director of LANXESS Holding UK Unlimited and Country Representative of LANXESS in the United Kingdom. Born in France, he has also held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of LANXESS India Private Limited since 2013.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Management, I would like to thank both Jacques Perez and Neelanjan Banerjee for their excellent work and outstanding contributions to the company so far and wish them every success in their new roles” said Rainier van Roessel, Member of the Board of Management at LANXESS AG, commenting on the development.

LANXESS in India

LANXESS India was incorporated in India on February 20, 2004, and is represented through all its twelve business units, operating out of its registered office in Thane and sales offices in New Delhi and Chennai with around 1000 employees across its operations.

The company also has manufacturing facilities in India for five of its business units. The manufacturing sites are located in Nagda in Madhya Pradesh and Jhagadia in Gujarat. Production facilities for business units Liquid Purification Technologies (ion exchange resins), High Performance Materials (high tech plastics), Material Protection Products (biocides) and RheinChemie (polymer bound rubber chemicals and release agents) are operational in Jhagadia. The business unit Advanced Industrial Intermediates has production facilities both in Nagda and Jhagadia.

LANXESS has invested a sizeable amount in India over the years, in greenfield investments, acquisitions and in upgradation of assets, which validates the potential of the Indian chemical industry.

