Dry Van Container Market Will hit at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR has announced the addition of the “Dry Van Container Market” : Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment “2018 to 2028″ report to their offering.

The dry van container market is awash with assets. A wide majority of these assets have become disconnected, thereby entailing challenges apropos of issues associated with their performance and relevant operations. Dry van container integrated with machine-to-machine (M2M) technology, which provide real-time intelligence on their location and status, is becoming the new norm in the logistics and transportation industry. A new analytical research study of Fact.MR envisages the dry van container market to record a modest 3.5% volume CAGR over the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Sensing the load-specific requirements for dry van containers in the logistics and transportation industry, manufacturers have developed dry van container across a wide range of sizes. 40 ft. high cube dry van container continues to remain in high demand, with the study forecasting sales of this size variant to exceed 1,500,000 TEU by 2028-end. Additionally, steady demand is foreseen for 20 ft. and 40 ft. dry van container during the forecast period. Albeit, 40 ft. dry van container accounted for relatively higher market volume share in 2017, sales of 20 ft. dry van container are projected to outgrow those of 40 ft. dry van container by 2028-end.

Remote container management is cutting down on requirement for inspections of manual equipment across the value chain. This is further helping to curtail cost of dry van container as well as shipping as a whole – a crucial consideration is the current straitened shipping climate. Remote management of dry van containers significantly aids in reducing risks of data collection-associated human errors.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1015

Key stakeholders in the dry van container market have developed intelligent devices by leveraging cloud-based software and insights gleaned from the data analytics platform. These devices are further providing manufacturers, retailers, shippers, and carriers of dry van container with real-time visibility of the freight-carrying assets. Such devices, including advanced sensors and systems, are bid to indirectly underpin growth of the dry van container market, by enhancing fleet utilization, security, efficient maintenance, profitability, and faster turns.

“Leased fleet is currently illustrating dominance over transport operators-owned fleet, as companies continue to move forth toward dry van container leasing. Leasing companies accounted for major shares of container purchases, and it is highly likely that the status quo persists over the next decade. Additionally, container manufacturing staged a high rebound in 2017, with dry van container building more – recovering from the slump sales in 2016” says a lead analyst, logistics and transportation, at Fact.MR.

North America persists as one of the leading dry van container market, third to Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe respectively. Demand & supply trends of the dry van container in the region is significantly supported by notable contribution of the freight transportation system. Over one-third of economic activity in the port sector of the U.S. is underpinned by the containerized shipping sector, which in turn involves significant use of dry van container.

Nature of the dry van container market in Europe is witnessing a transformation from being competitive to a more concentrated landscape, with significant changes in carriers and operators. Openness of economies and limited trade negotiations, coupled with smooth operations of European companies in emerging markets of Africa and Asia, will continue to support growth of the dry van container market in Europe.

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1015

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) continue to be the head of the spear in the dry van container market, in terms of value and volume. Majority of the APEJ’s dry van container market is concentrated in Greater China, which is foreseen to account for nearly half value as well as volume share of the market in APEJ. Status quo of APEJ in the dry van container market will continue to persist, underpinned majorly by dry bulk trade that bases itself on the requirements of the metal industries in the region.

