Smartphone Screen Protector Market Size, Growth and Foresight to 2022: illuminated by new report

A significant rise in the number of smartphone devices has led to an upsurge in demand for screen protectors for smartphones. Market reports linked to the semiconductors & electronics sector made available by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been recently published along with a report on this market. The industry for smartphone screen protector market will achieve revenues worth US $ 49.2 Billion by 2022 while growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.58 percent in the forecast period.

Customizations for smartphones have increased considerably in the past few years. As screen protectors increase the durability and usage of the smartphones, they are considered as an indispensable accessory to smartphones. This detail has favorably increased the demand for this particular industry. Furthermore, the marginal cost of smartphone screen protectors is also a significant factor that will contribute positively to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Industry News

November, 2017, Belkin has launched its TrueClear Pro Advanced Screen Care application system in India, along with two new screen protectors – InvisiGlass Ultra and Tempered Glass. The company’s ensures perfect application of screen protectors without any misalignment or air bubbles. The service will be provided free of cost to customers who purchase either the InvisiGlass Ultra or Tempered Glass screen protector for their iPhone. The InvisiGlass Ultra, which has been optimized for Apple’s new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, uses Corning Accessory Glass 2 for superior protection and durability.

December, 2017, Rokform blends function and protection with superior style with the introduction of the Corium Folio Series, featuring premium Nappa leather, available for pre-order now on Rokform.com. Rokform cases are designed to enhance our customers’ lives by adding additional levels of functionality to their smartphones. Creating a premium mounting case with an added wallet function was a big priority for us and our customers. Upholding the Rokform commitment to go Beyond Protection, an ultra-thin tempered glass screen protector is also included, adding an additional layer of protection against drops, slides, dust, and dirt.

Major Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Smartphone screen protector market are – Zagg Inc. (U.S.), AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd.(India), Bodyguardz (U.S.), Asahi Glass co. (Japan), Corning Inc. (U.S.), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), SCHOTT Corporation (Germany), Belkin International Inc. (U.S.), FeYong Digital Technology Limited (China) and Shenzhen YOOBAO Technology Co., Ltd. (China) among others.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Materials: Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), tempered glass material, Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and multi-layer among others

Segmentation by Types: 2D, 2.5D, 3D, color screen protector and 9H tempered glass among others

Segmentation by thickness: 0.21 mm, .026mm, 0.33 mm and 0.48mm among others

Segmentation by applications: smartphones, tablets and others

Regional Analysis

Smartphone Screen Protector Market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Asia Pacific regions in dominating the market due to rich presence of manufacturing companies in China, India, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. The region is also one of the prominent leader in exporting smartphones and accessories around the world. North America stands as second largest market for Smartphone Screen Protector due high number of smartphone and tablet users in the region. The region also has rich manufacturing industries including smartphone and accessories which is driving the market demand. Europe stands as third biggest market for Smartphone Screen Protector. Rich supply chain and wide reach of e-commerce helps to deliver the products easily leading to high demand for the product. Also, presence of developed nations such as Germany, France, Italy, U.K. and others gives boost to the market growth.

