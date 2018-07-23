Get an overview of different type of gas products – Seyoung Metal

Seyoung Metal Co., Ltd. has been growing rapidly as a professional manufacturer and exporter.

The company started with cookware in 1999. Seyoung Metal expanded its business to manufacture PVC hoses. The company has been exporting its products to more than 40 countries throughout the world.

By supplying excellent products to customers, Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth. The company continues to boost its reputation by exporting its products to overseas markets. Holding onto its value that nothing is more important than human resources, Seyoung Metal hires outstanding human resources to grow into a world-class company.

As a leading supplier of industrial gas equipment, we strive to meet your safety and product requirements. Based on our in-depth knowledge and practical experience, we provide the highest quality, performance, safety and reliability.

Regulator

In the gas supply, the gas regulator performs a pressure reduction operation. Regardless of the continuously varying gas flow rate and pressure, the outlet pressure is maintained at a constant value with the help of the regulator. Our gas regulator keeps the regulator discharge pressure constant by controlling pressure and flow rate changes.

Gas Stove

Portable butane gas stoves are safe and lightweight. SeYoung Metal’s stove includes a practical carrying case with piezo ignition and adjustable temperature setting, guide to prevent flame spattering.

Heater & Patio

Seyoung Metal’s patios and heaters help the user avoid the hassle of outdoor activities due to the winter cold. Create a mood for you and your guests to enjoy even if you feel cold. Our patio heaters allow you to enjoy outdoor living space all year round. Inexpensive and efficient patio heaters can provide you with the warmth you need without the hassle and risk of safety.

Gas Hose (Metal & Pig Tail & One touch)

Seyoung Metal gas-only hoses (metal hose, side pipe hose, gas only hose with less than one touch hose) are designed and manufactured to prevent corrosion or chemical resistance. The metal special process covers all wet surfaces to eliminate the problem of gas leaks, which adds to the benefit of safe gas transport. The hose also has a small friction coefficient which increases the medium flow.

Gas Cartridge & Torch

The gas cartridge and torch are typically multi-function match items for portable gas burning products such as stoves, rice cooker, heaters, etc. Excellent fuel portability and usability for versatile outdoor cooking activities, and a customized device for user convenience through safety and time testing.

