Artificial Intelligence Technologies: Market Prospects – Featuring Expert Panel Views From Industry Survey 2018” considers the current and future impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies within the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

AI is defined as the theoretical and practical application of computer systems able to perform tasks usually requiring human intelligence such as visual perception, learning, decision making and translation between languages. The healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are among the pioneers of AI adoption and development within industry as a whole.

This is driven by the need to reduce research and development (R&D) costs, and to meet consumer demand for effective medical interventions at a reasonable price. This report features an overview of AI technologies, with a focus on how these technologies will impact the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. It examines factors driving the use of AI in R&D, and provides detailed examples of how different platforms and services can provide direct benefits to both the healthcare industries and consumers using them.

Our Research conducted a targeted industry survey of experts and key opinion leaders in the AI field to gather insight and opinions on the current trends and future commercial prospects of the use of AI within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The survey explored a wide range of strategic topics in the field, including key market drivers and restraints, and the most common areas where the AI technologies are being applied within the pharmaceutical pipeline development chain, prospects for future investments in AI, important factors to consider when implementing AI in industry, and other important areas for current and future investors in AI.

The report also provides an analysis of the main challenges surrounding the adoption of AI technologies within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. AI developers and investors in the market will still need to address significant barriers to achieve higher adoption rates in the market. Mitigating risks and concerns regarding data security and privacy will be crucial.

Other important restraints identified in this report include the currently unclear regulatory and legal frameworks surrounding AI, and the shortage of skilled IT professional in the healthcare industry. Despite the aforementioned barriers to the further expansion of the AI market, growing investment in AI and digital pharmaceutical developments represent encouraging trends.

– How prevalent is the usage of AI technologies within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors and how will this change in the coming years?

– What are the most important drivers and restraints of AI adoption within healthcare and pharmaceuticals?

– What are the key stakeholders in the funding and provision of AI technologies within healthcare and pharmaceuticals?

– How will different sectors, such as clinical trials, diagnostics and epidemiological forecasting be impacted by AI technologies?

– Develop a comprehensive understanding of AI technologies and their applications within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors

– Gain insight into the key players within the industry, including multi-national technology firms and AI start-up firms, with case studies and company profiles

– Analyze trends within the AI strategic consolidations landscape

– Gain insights from industry experts on the current status and future prospects for AI within healthcare and pharmaceuticals (GBI Research’s survey comprises responses from 105 organizations)

