Antimicrobial Powder Coating Market 2018 | Challenges, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast Report 2023

However, the efficacy of Antimicrobial Coating is hard to measure and demonstrate, which may reduce over the period of time. Moreover, it is difficult to monitor and extend the functionality of such coating. This is considered to be the restraining factor operating in the Global Antimicrobial Coating Market.

Rising concern about prevention of contamination risk in medical equipment may fuel the growth of the global antimicrobial coating market. Increasing rate of infections through medical instruments in hospitals and rising prevalence of disease due to contamination of air is anticipated to boost the demand for the product in coming years. As of 2016, over 90% of the medical instruments and devices are treated prior to use to prevent hospital acquired infections (HAI). Moreover, growth in health expenditure coupled with technological advancement in medical devices is projected to propel the growth of the antimicrobial coating market. Increasing standards of living and disposable income of people in developing countries facilitating them to invest in health and physical wellbeing, which is expected to fuel the demand for Antimicrobial Powder Coating in the coming years. Low cost, sustainable, and environment-friendly microbial cements, grouts, polysaccharides, and bio-plastics are the major component of “Construction Microbial Biotechnology”, which are useful in the construction and geotechnical engineering. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for the antimicrobial coating in the rapidly growing construction industry. Furthermore, the leading companies in the global antimicrobial powder coating market are adopting the mergers & acquisitions, expansions, contracts & agreements, and joint-ventures strategies to expand their market shares and distribution networks on account of growing health concerns.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4553

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Global Antimicrobial Powder Coating Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest region, which hold nearly 35% share of the market. The growth in this region is mainly attributed to increasing demand for Antimicrobial Powder Coating in air conditioning and ventilation applications, along with the food & beverages industry. The U.S is the leading market in this region on the basis of growing demand for Antimicrobial Powder Coating. Europe is the second largest region in terms of market size, following North America. Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy are the major markets in this region. Asia Pacific is holding less share of the Global Antimicrobial Powder Coating Market. Increasing demand of new technology in medical sector mingled with rising medical tourism is likely to favor growth of the regional market during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is growing at substantial rate on account of emerging construction industry and huge investment potential of the region. Latin America is witnessing a steady rise in the industrialization along with pacifying political and economic scenario in Brazil and Colombia to join hands with leading regions in near future.

Segmentation:

The Global Antimicrobial Powder Coating Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and Region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into, metal (silver, copper), microorganisms (Escherichia Coli, Listeria, Pseudomonas, and others), wherein silver segment is leading the market with the largest share, among others.

On the Basis Applications, the market is categorized into healthcare, food & beverages, textile, air conditioning & ventilation system, paints & coatings, building & construction, and others. Among these applications, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate.

Geographically, the markets is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among them, North America is the largest region, in terms of market size.

Access Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/antimicrobial-powder-coating-market-4553

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com