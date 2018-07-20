Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market size was 1340 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1730 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Checkpoint Systems

Tyco Retail Solutions

Nedap

Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

Gunnebo Gateway

Sentry Technology

Ketec

All Tag

Universal Surveillance Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection System

Market segment by Application, split into

Clothing &Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System

1.1 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Overview

1.1.1 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market by Type

1.3.1 Hard Tag

1.3.2 Soft Tag

1.3.3 Deactivator or Detacher

1.3.4 Detection System

1.4 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Clothing &Fashion Accessories

1.4.2 Cosmetics/Pharmacy

1.4.3 Supermarkets & Large Grocery

1.4.4 Others

2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Checkpoint Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Tyco Retail Solutions

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Nedap

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Gunnebo Gateway

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Sentry Technology

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Ketec

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 All Tag

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Universal Surveillance Systems

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System

