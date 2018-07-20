Data Control Technitic – Reportedly In OEM Talks With Asian Automaker

Data Control Technitic is said to be in preliminary talks with an Asian motor manufacturer to supply 4th generation LiDAR sensors.

Hong Kong-based LiDAR innovator, Data Control Technitic is refusing to officially confirm or deny suggestions that it is in preliminary-stage talks with an Asian motor manufacturer about the prospect of supplying LiDAR sensors as Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for a forthcoming self-driving, electric city vehicle.

A source at Data Control Technitic with knowledge of the discussions says that talks revolve around the company’s latest next generation LiDAR sensors which reportedly utilize high definition video cameras and the likelihood that they will be fully tested and supply-ready by the time the as-yet-unnamed auto manufacturer begins a series of controlled trials in an urban environment.

The company would neither confirm that talks were taking place nor even that a next generation LiDAR sensor was in production but its Chief Technology Officer reiterated that Data Control Technitic “was always open to collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships with technology partners wanting to avail themselves and their products of the enormous potential of LiDAR”.

The relentless development of autonomous cars continues with almost all of the major global automakers planning to feature at least one self-driving model in their electric car line-up. LiDAR innovation has gathered pace with key developers pushing the envelope of the technology’s scope far beyond what it was even two or three years ago.

The source said that, although talks were still at an early stage, the automaker’s delegation had been impressed with demonstrations of two electric vehicles equipped with Data Control Technitic’s current LiDAR sensors at the company’s proving ground.

http://www.datacontroltechnitic.com/

A PR BY 1888 PressRelease