The Tidy Maids Announces Scholarship Winner

RALEIGH, NC – JUNE 14, 2018 – The Tidy Maids Raleigh house cleaning and maid services is pleased to announce the winner of its new The Tidy Maids Scholarship.

Raleigh resident Diana Hernandez, a Louisburg College student majoring in science, will receive a $500 scholarship towards her education. Hernandez, who plans to pursue a degree in nursing after completing her associate’s degree, is excited about her future career in health care.

“Diana is a wonderful and bright young person, and we look forward to her future success,” said The Tidy Maids owner Paul Canada.

He said that Hernandez won the scholarship based on her resume, progress in school, and an essay that she wrote about the home cleaning industry.

“We decided to launch The Tidy Maids Scholarship program because we believe in the importance of education,” said Canada. He announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2019 The Tidy Maids Scholarship.

The scholarship contest is open to students of all countries pursuing their education and maintaining a suggested grade point average of at least 2.5. Applicants must submit an essay or article at least 1,000 words in length on any topic related to the cleaning industry.

Judges will base their decision on essays’ newness, content, creativity and uniqueness. Applicants should include why they are interested in the scholarship and include a bio, curriculum vitae or resume and proof of acceptance or enrollment in a college or university.

About The Tidy Maids

“We clean your living space while respecting your home and property,” said Canada, thanking customers for the trust they put in his company. “We stand behind our employees and guarantee their work will meet or exceed your expectations.”

For more information about The Tidy Maids, visit its website at https://www.thetidymaids.com or call 919-872-3943.