Smart Cities: Growing New IT Markets

The Global Market for Smart City information and communications technologies has continued to expand at a rapid pace. Total market value will increase to an estimated $REDACTED billion in 2018 from around $REDACTED billion in 2017. Our Research estimates that the market will reach $REDACTED billion in 2023 at acompound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%. In short, the market has continued to gain momentum in the last few years as demand for more effective citywide management methods becomes morepopular.

Regionally, North America will continue to dominate the global market for smart city technologies, with more than REDACTED% market share through 2023. Technology ubiquity, advanced investment and organizational models in cities led by New York, Los Angeles and Chicago in the U.S. and Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary in Canada will continue to drive investment. Our Research estimates that investment rate in the region will increase from $REDACTED billion in 2018 to $REDACTED billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during that period.

Competing next for scale are the markets of Europe and Asia-Pacific, where regional and local governments are driving smart city technology adoption. Early investments in Asia-Pacific will boost market value in the short term, at nearly $REDACTED billion in 2018, helped by the aggressive growth investments by major countries. Asia-Pacific’s CAGR of REDACTED% will allow it to surpass Europe in the lateryears of the forecast period, despite major E.U. initiatives, such as energy management, that will drive a REDACTED% CAGR in the region.

This report covers the global market for smart city technologies and regional analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. Component segments include communications, hardware, sensors, and software as well as in-depth market size and forecast for key end-user segments including energy management, water management, transportation management, assisted living, e-government, and waste management.

