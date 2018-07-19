Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Market by Research,Industry Trends, Supply, Sales,and Insights 2025

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) is defined as a high-temperature, anisotropic ceramic, a combination of high electrical resistance and superior thermal conductivity. This non-toxic, non-porous compound is exceptionally pure due to the synthesis process which is a high-temperature or low-pressure chemical vapor deposition. Pyrolytic boron nitride can be deposited conveniently or machined into a wide range of components for various applications in manufacturing items such as cubicles, boats, bottles, tubes, sheets, coatings or graphite, machined plate products, etc.

PBN’s directional thermal conductivity can provide an excellent heat spreading capability to maintain a uniform temperature. Properties of PBN such as good thermal conductivity, high strength, and low coefficient of thermal expansion render the material resistant to thermal shocks. PBN possesses several exceptional properties such as high purity, low density, non-porous structure, and high dielectric strength which differentiate it from the other substitutes available.

Performance PBN possess properties such as intrinsic purity, thermal stability, and superior mechanical strength which make it an ideal choice for high-temperature furnace and electrical components, microwave and semiconductor components, and industry standardized crucibles for production of gallium arsenide crystal (GAN). PBN-coated graphite heating elements provide uniform temperature profiles for the manufacturing of compound and silicon semiconductors. It also possesses specific properties such as inertness to acids, alkalis, organic solvents, molten metals, or graphite. Bulk impurity it withstands a temperature of 1800°C in vacuum and 2000°C in nitrogen, showing no melting point, making it an excellent choice for furnace components and melting vessels.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, industrialization, and significant investments in the building and construction industry from emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are driving the market for pyrolytic boron nitride. Furthermore, the exceptional properties of PBN such as superior mechanical strength and thermal stability are expected to propel the demand for PBN during the forecast period. Moreover, preference of PBN over other substitutes for applications in high-temperature furnace and electrical components and microwave and semiconductor components are fueling the growth of the pyrolytic boron nitride market. However, availability of substitutes such as cheaper metals, etc. is restraining the expansion of the pyrolytic boron nitride market. Likewise, high initial cost of pyrolytic boron nitride is expected to act as a deterrent to the growth of the pyrolytic boron nitride market.

On the basis of product type, the pyrolytic boron nitride market can be segmented into crucibles-based and plate-based.

In terms of boron purity, the pyrolytic boron nitride market can be classified into purity of 90%-95%, purity of 95%-99%, and purity of more than 99%.

Based on end-use industrial applications, the pyrolytic boron nitride can be divided into electrical and electronics, semiconductors, solar energy appliances, optoelectronics, and others.

