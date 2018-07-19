New Gong Cha Tea Shop Location Opening in Columbia University in New York! Coming Soon!

New York, New York. If you’re a fan of Bubble Tea and you live in New York, you’re probably familiar if not in love with Gong Cha tea shops, as they are the very best. Although, Gong Cha has many Bubble Tea shop locations – New York most definitely has the most locations in various cities throughout NY.

Recently, Gong Cha announced that they would be opening yet another Gong Cha tea shop in Columbia University! This is amazing! Students are already in celebration mode due to the great news. However, even though the announcement was made and it is official, Gong Cha was a bit vague in regards to the exact date of the grand opening. Guess they’re just keeping us all on or heels.

All we know as of today is that Columbia University’s Gong Cha tea shop will be opening in the week of July 15. But when exactly??! Well, I guess we’re all going to have a little patience and as soon as we know, we will let you know. Meanwhile, enjoy the momentum of it all.

But wait… there’s more good news! Gong Cha also, announced that on the day of the grand opening at Columbia University there’s going to be a variety of limited deals and specials.

Furthermore, yes, there is more amazing news! On July 15, 2018, Gong Cha will be launching/ adding another new Bubble Tea series! The new Gong Cha Bubble Tea series is called “Teaffogato.” Again, we do not have further details on the new series, but it sure does sound interesting. I’m pretty certain it’s going to rock them taste buds!

Lastly, on June 15, Gong Cha will be announcing their new Korean endorser. How cool is that…?

As you can see there’s quite a bit going on with Gong Cha on the week of July 15, so we shall keep you informed as we learn further details. Keep your eyes peeled for Gong Cha’s Columbia University’s tea shop official, grand opening date!

About Gong Cha

Gong Cha was initially founded in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Gong Cha means “Tribute tea for the emperor.” Gong Cha is a successful Bubble Tea Franchise. Gong Cha has tea shop locations all around the world and many locations in the USA, which include New York, New Jersey, Texas and Massachusetts.

Gong Cha believes and takes pride in serving quality Bubble Tea. Their teas are blended with an array of fruits, toppings and some very creative and delicious mixes.

They take pride in offering their customers freshly brewed teas and toppings at all times. Teas and Tapioca Pearls are refreshed every four hours to ensure that all customers have a fresh Bubble Tea beverage.

Contact:

To learn more about Gong Cha’s Columbia University’s Grand Opening, please contact:

Office: 626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com