CoinView – your guide in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain

CoinView is a mobile solution for managing your personal crypto portfolio developed by the Japanese company CoinJinja. Now you need only one application instead of exchanges, news sites, wallets, charts providers, ICO-Trackers and paid widgets.

For convenience of users CoinView provides the synchronization with the basic cryptocurrency wallets, such as Bitcoin.com, Blockchain.info, CoinBase, Counterparty, Ethereum, MONA, MyEtherWallet or NEM Nano wallet.

The application does not have any limitations in use and is available for iOS and Android in English, Japanese, Korean and Chinese.

CoinView Benefits

Market Monitoring

CoinView allows real-time tracking of quotes for 2200 currency pairs on major exchanges without the authorization. The application shows daily, weekly, monthly, as well as historical charts of price changes. In addition to cryptocurrency pairs, such as BTC-ETH, synchronization with USD, EUR, AUD, JPY, KRW, and CNY is also supported. The built-in rating system allows users to identify trendy and unprofitable pairs in the market.

Personal Portfolio & Trading

CoinView can be synchronized with accounts on Binance, BigONE, Bittrex, bitFlyer, Coincheck and Zaif for monitoring personal balance and trading directly from the application interface. In addition to the choice of the currency in which the overall balance will be displayed, the application provides visual statistics (in figures and percentages) on the daily balance change depending on the rate. The distribution of investments for different crypto assets is conveniently presented in the form of a pie chart.

All personal data is stored in an encrypted form. Access to accounts is provided using the Secure ID / Face ID (Apple Secure Enclave).

ICO Watch

Millions of people are trying to change the world. Some people succeed. To not miss the promising startups a special separate section for the ICO has been added to CoinView, where all past, current and planned projects have been collected. You can access their news archive, documentation, a list of team members and the Advisory Board, the current amount of fees, as well as a number of additional metrics.

Market News Reports & Tracking changes

News – the engine of trade. Get all the latest updates with the flexible CoinView news aggregator. With CoinView you won’t miss important quotes of the opinion leaders and crypto whales. Furthermore, with tracking tool you can set the price limits and receive notifications once they are reached. You no longer need to be in front of the PC all day – CoinView will let you know when it’s time to buy or sell.

HummingBird – a bot for mining

Some cryptocurrency exchanges such as FCoin and BigOne, attracted public attention by introducing an innovative financial model of “trans-fee mining” in which commissions for intra-exchange transactions are 100% returned in the form of internal platform tokens, encouraging users to actively trade.

The development of these platforms entailed the emergence of automated trading robots to maximize the profit from this type of mining. One of these HummingBird bots is built directly into the application itself, allowing its users to earn without any knowledge of complex technical skills.

Watchlist & Widgets

All the important information about the perspective coin won’t be missed If it’s added to the Watchlist. The CoinView app will inform you about all the important changes, events and news of this project.

CoinView also allows you to receive real-time exchange rates of major currencies and track the state of your accounts even without entering the application.You just need to swipe up the main screen to access two functional widgets.

More information about this tool is available at:

https://en.coinjinja.com/coinview

View collection at Medium.com