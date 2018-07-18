United States Lead Acid Battery Market to Cross $ 20 Billion by 2023: TechSci Research

Increasing automobile sales, development of solar energy projects, technological developments, and expanding telecommunication network to drive United States lead acid battery market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report “United States Lead Acid Battery Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, lead acid battery market in the United States is projected to surpass $ 20 billion by 2023, majorly on account of growing industrial and automotive sectors in the country. Expanding telecommunications industry, increasing number of solar energy projects, growing railway network and upcoming freight corridors are expected to stimulate demand for lead acid batteries in the coming years across the country. Moreover, growing investments in power transmission & distribution sector coupled with technological enhancement to produce low discharging batteries are expected to aid the market over the course of next five years.

Browse 43 market data Figures and Tables spread through 88 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “United States Lead Acid Battery Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/united-states-lead-acid-battery-market/3114.html

Automotive sector captured the largest share in the United States lead acid battery market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its market dominance over the coming years as well, on account of growing sales of automobiles in the country. SLI (Starting Lighting & Ignition) type of lead acid batteries dominate the market, on account of their wide usage in automobiles and growing adoption of automatic start-stop systems in engines. Northeast region is the largest demand generating region for lead acid batteries in the US, backed by increasing automobile sales, growing investments in telecom sector and increasing renewable energy installations in the region.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3114

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“The United States Department of Energy provides financial assistance to companies to boost their production capacities to manufacture advanced VRLA (valve-regulated lead-acid) batteries to serve the global vehicle market with viable, safe, cost effective and recyclable battery products. Moreover, technological developments aimed at using intelligent advanced lead acid batteries in energy deficit regions in the country are likely to provide better energy storage solutions in the United States. These market developments are expected to positively influence the United States lead acid battery market in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“United States Lead Acid Battery Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of the United States lead acid battery market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the United States lead acid battery market.

Browse Related Reports

India Lead Acid Battery Market By Type (SLI, Stationary and Motive/Traction), By Application (Automotive, Telecommunications, UPS, Electric Vehicles and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-lead-acid-battery-market/3061.html

Africa Automotive Battery Market By Type (Flooded, VRLA AGM and VRLA GEL), By Demand Type (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Segment (Passenger Car, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/africa-automotive-battery-market/2300.html

India Lithium-ion Battery Market By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, & Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, & Automotive), By Battery Capacity, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-lithium-ion-battery-market/1250.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com