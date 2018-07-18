Monster Moving and Storage Focuses on the Positive Parts of Relocating

Monster Moving and Storage offers a stress-free, smooth-sailing experience for people relocating. Its’ top quality moving packages have no hidden charges.

[CALIFORNIA, 07/18/2018] – Monster Moving and Storage recognizes the excitement that comes with a new home. The California-based company also knows that the experience can be overwhelming. As such, its’ team of professional movers offers to make relocation as stress-free as possible.

Moving Packages

Monster Moving and Storage removes the stress in relocation as it helps customers remain positive throughout the entire process. Its’ moving services have no hidden charges. The moving services provider in California offers hourly rates with a corresponding number of movers, truck, and the necessary equipment during relocation.

The company’s services come with complimentary wardrobe boxes to use during the move. The fully insured and licensed movers also provide the following:

• Packing and unpacking services

• Short and long-term storage

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

With a hundred percent commitment to satisfy customers, Monster Moving and Storage has received five stars on Yelp. The company can move even the bulkiest items. It offers professional assistance so people can reduce any potential damage to their belongings during the process of relocating.

Monster Moving and Storage only hires professionals who can treat the belongings of customers with the highest level of care.

The company adds, “We make sure your furniture and other possessions are in great condition for the duration of the move. Each member of our team has also undergone intensive training, especially our drivers.”

About Monster Moving and Storage

Monster Moving and Storage has over 25 years of combined service in Southern California. The company handles the moving, packing, and storing needs of residences and businesses. It makes every moving service as simple as possible for every customer. Whether local or long-distance, Monster Moving and Storage can handle the job.

For more information about the services, go to https://monstermovingandstorage.com today.