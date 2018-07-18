Cloud Based PLM Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Size, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Cloud Based PLM Market Overview:

The global Cloud Based PLM market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due increasing need for integrated PLM solutions, which is propelling the Cloud Based PLM market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Cloud Based PLM is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The global Cloud Based PLM Market is driven due to high adoption of Internet-of –Thing (IoT) devices, which are boosting the growth Cloud Based Product Lifecycle Management market. As it helps the organization to get to market first, stake a larger market share, and maximize profit margins. Increasing cloud adoption increasing the demand for PLM is propelling the market growth to the large extent. Cloud helps the organization to plan with the flexibility to be agile and make changes quickly based on supply chain issues.

Major Key Players:

Dassault Systemes (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

PTC Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Autodesk, Inc.(U.S.)

Arena Solutions, Inc. (U.S Aras (U.S.)

Infor (U.S.)

Accenture PLC (U.S.)

Cloud Based PLM Global Market Competitive Analysis:

The Market of Cloud Based PLM appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape.

Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the cloud-based PLM market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and The Rest of World.

North America is presumed to be a prominent region in cloud-based PLM market .The U.S. is a leading country in the region, owing to the advanced technological infrastructure and presence of a large number of cloud-based solution providers are expected to propel the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to have substantial growth in the cloud-based PLM market. China, Taiwan, Republic of Korea and Japan are the prominent countries in the cloud-based PLM market owing to government agencies constantly promoting cloud-based PLM for the data security.

Target Audience:

Consultancy firms/advisory firms

Data integration service providers

Cloud vendors

System integrators/migration service providers

Education service providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government agencies.

