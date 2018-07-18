Allen Head Screws – Lightning Bolt & Supply, INC

7/18/2018 – Socket Head Cap Screws, which are also known as Allen head screws are stock items at Lightning Bolt in many materials sizes. These screws come with a hexagonal cross-section socket in the head and require an Allen wrench or hex key to drive them into material and secure them into a structure.

Commonly used in machine parts, die fixture, and clamping, Allen head screws enable you to drive in and secure this type of fastener where there is not sufficient space to use a traditional socket or wrench. A drill head with an Allen head bit drives the screw into place typically where only an in-and-out motion is feasible. Socket cap screws are used in automotive, boating, and machinery based equipment.

There are a wide variety of Socket Head Cap Screws. Most Socket Head Cap Screws are designed with a small head, followed by a smooth rod, and then threaded to the end of the screw. The heads may be cylindrical, flat or button and come with a threaded or unthreaded shoulder.

Socket cap screws are made from an assortment of elements and should be wisely selected depending on its outlined purpose. Below is a list of common materials used to make Allen head screws and how they should be used.

