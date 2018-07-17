Thin Film Photovoltaic Market Size, Share, Growth, Competitive Market Strategies and Forecasts To 2023

Market Overview:-

Thin film photovoltaics market is expected to have a huge number of advancements over the forecast period owing to continuous developments in end-use industry coupled with rising demand from industries in the end-use sector. Multinationals and well-established companies in the market are also expected to have high expansion activities. Solar power is generated with the help of photovoltaics and concentrated solar panels. The emphasis on cutting down the carbon emissions has led the countries to increase the share of renewable energy in the electricity generation mix. Solar power sees maximum opportunities due to huge geographic potential and incentives and policies from the governments to promote clean energy generation. Solar power has attained milestones in the last decade, with global generation reaching to approximately 100 GW, by the end of 2017. Solar photovoltaics are advantageous as they are quiet and are reliable for long term electricity generation without huge maintenance costs.

Market Segmentations:- The thin film photovoltaics market is segmented on the basis of material, type, end-use and region. Based on the material segment, the market is classified as amorphous silicon, and cadmium telluride. Amorphous silicon segments is dominating the global thin-film photovoltaics market due to its global commercial availability. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented as organic and inorganic. Organic segment accounts for the largest market share owing to photoactive layers composed of donor and acceptor semiconducting organic materials to generate photocurrents thus organic photovoltaics have capability to capture huge amount of sun rays and convert them to electricity. . Based on end-user, the thin film photovoltaics market is segmented as residential, industrial, and commercial. Commercial sector is expected to dominate the market, owing to supporting policies and incentives that are provided by the governments. Industry Major Key Players:-

Siemens AG

United Solar Energy

Solar Cells Inc.

Solarex MD

Golden Photon Inc.

ECD

Kyocera Corporation

Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Major Points of TOC:-

Regional Analysis:-

The global thin-film photovoltaic market is anticipated to grow at a phenomenal rate during the forecast period due to increased concerns towards carbon footprint reduction, and emerging solar market. Solar energy is seen as an efficient alternative to conventional fossil fuels. Thus, the market leaders in solar energy are focusing on advancements in technology to administer competition to conventional energy market. Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for solar inverter in the world. There is an increased demand for energy due to the growing population and rising disposable income in the region. Moreover, the rapidly growing economies in this region are also the top polluters in the world. South Asian countries such as China, India, are sunlight-rich countries. For an instance, Qinghai province in China, has an average sunshine of more than 3500 hours per year. These factors are driving the market for thin film photovoltaics from Asia Pacific region and hence it is projected to grow at an exceptional high rate by 2023.

