New Yorker Electronics to Release New Film Capacitors with Fused, Segmented Metalization Pattern

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has announced the released of Cornell Dubilier Electronics’ (CDE) newest film capacitors for UPS, AC power supplies and general AC filtering applications. The 951C Round Axial Leaded and 953B Radial Leaded Box Metalized Polypropylene Film Capacitors offer strong performance for filtering in applications where high ripple currents are encountered and benign end-of-life failure mode is essential. The 951C has a cylindrical body with axial leads while the 953B has a rugged radial box form factor.

Both capacitors offer a fused, segmented metalization pattern, to provide significant circuit protection and the UL 810 approval assures fail-safe operation under fault conditions. The metalization pattern is deposited on a low-loss, high-grade polypropylene dielectric.

Built-in fuse-links limit capacitance loss is limited to a small segment within the capacitor. This is in contrast to the larger areas of uncontrolled capacitance loss observed with non-segmented types. This capability is not usually available for board-mounted capacitors.

The axial-leaded 951C Series is offered in values ranging from 0.825μF to 40μF, while the 953B spans 2.5μF to 50μF. Voltage ratings in both series are available at 160Vac, 250Vac and 275Vac. Both types offer -40°C to +85°C performance and meet the requirements of UL 94V-0 for flammability.

With a 10,000-hour service-life expectancy without derating, series 951C and 953B capacitors will excel at providing reliable filtering and smoothing for today’s demanding applications in UPS systems, AC power supplies and more.

951C & 953B Features:

• Fuse protection

• UL 810 recognized

• Low dissipation factor

• Self healing

• 10,000 hours at rated voltage and 85°C

Applications:

• UPS Systems

• AC Power Supplies

• General AC Filtering

• Solar Inverters

• Motor Drives

