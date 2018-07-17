LSAW Steel Pipe For High-rise Buildings VS Boiler Pipe

Straight-welded pipes for high-rise buildings are made of strip steel, and the pipes obtained by straight seam welding on high-frequency welding equipment are called straight seam welded pipes. Its molding method is as follows:

1. Panel inspection: After the steel plate used to manufacture the large-diameter lsaw steel pipe enters the production line, the whole board ultrasonic inspection is first carried out;

2. Milling edge: double-sided milling the two edges of the steel plate by the edge milling machine to achieve the required plate width, edge parallelism and groove shape;

3. Pre-bend: use the pre-bending machine to pre-bend the edge of the board so that the edge of the board has the required curvature;

4. Molding: On the JCO molding machine, half of the pre-bent steel plate is first stepped and pressed into a “J” shape, and the other half of the steel plate is also bent and pressed into a “C” shape, and finally an opening is formed. “O” shape;

5. Pre-weld: The formed straight seam welded steel pipe is welded and continuously welded by gas shielded welding (MAG).

The steel pipe for boilers refers to steel pipes which are open at both ends and have a hollow section, and whose length is relatively large compared with the periphery, and can be divided into seamless steel pipes and welded steel pipes according to the production method. Product use: Boiler steel pipe (such as outer diameter or side length) and wall thickness, its range of sizes, from small diameter capillary to large diameter pipe up to several meters in diameter. Steel pipes can be used in pipelines, thermal equipment, machinery industry, petroleum geological exploration,containers, chemical industry and special applications. General boiler tubes are mainly used to manufacture water-cooled wall pipes, boiling water pipes, superheated steam pipes, superheated steam pipes for locomotive boilers, large and small smoke pipes and arch brick pipes.

Product categories: Steel pipes for boilers are divided into two categories: seamless steel pipes and welded steel pipes (with seam pipes). According to the shape of the section, it can be divided into round tubes and special-shaped tubes. Circular steel tubes are widely used, but there are also some special-shaped steel tubes such as square, rectangular, semi-circular, hexagonal, equilateral triangle and octagonal. For steel pipes subjected to fluid pressure, hydraulic tests shall be carried out to test the pressure resistance and quality. No leakage, wetting or expansion shall occur under the specified pressure. Some steel pipes shall be subjected to the crimping test according to the standard or the requirements of the purchaser. , flaring test, flattening test, etc.

After the low and medium pressure boiler tubes are perforated, the round billets are successively rolled, rolled or extruded by three rolls. After extrusion, the tube should be sizing. The sizing machine is rotated at a high speed by a conical drill bit into a steel core to form a steel pipe. The inner diameter of the steel pipe is determined by the outer diameter of the sizing machine drill bit. After the steel pipe has been sized, it enters the cooling tower and is cooled by water spray. After the steel pipe is cooled, it is straightened. After the steel pipe is straightened, it is sent to a metal flaw detector (or water pressure test) by a conveyor belt for internal flaw detection. If there are cracks inside the steel pipe, bubbles and other problems will be detected.

The high-pressure boiler tube is manufactured in the same way as a seamless tube, but has strict requirements on the steel used to manufacture the steel tube. High-pressure boiler tubes are often subjected to high temperature and high pressure conditions, and the tubes may oxidize and corrode under the action of high temperature flue gas and water vapor. Steel pipes are required to have high durability, high corrosion resistance and good structural stability. High-pressure boiler tubes are mainly used to manufacture superheater tubes, reheater tubes, air guiding tubes, main steam tubes, etc. for high-pressure and ultra-high pressure boilers.