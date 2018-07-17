Get The Effective And Affordable Treatment For Any Of Your Heart-Related Problem

Dr. Ajay Aggarwal is practicing in north-west Delhi and has the experience of 11 years in the domain of non-invasive and invasive cardiology. Currently, he is practicing privately at his own clinic based in Ashok Vihar. He is also linked with Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

In terms of qualification, Dr. Ajay has obtained his degree of MBBS and MD from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi. After that, he worked at GB Pant Hospital as Senior Resident in the Department of Cardiology. He also went to Chandigarh to complete DM degree.

After completion of studies, he worked and trained for two years at the Escorts Heart Institute, where he polishes his raw skills of invasive and non-invasive cardiology. He has been practicing for many years with the vision of providing complete treatment for the heart-related diseases.

From last few years, he has performed a large number of heart surgeries at his centre ranges from cardiac bypasses, mitral valve surgery, arch surgeries and complex aortic.

At The Centre, Dr. Ajay Aggarwal Works Collectively With His Team Comprises Of:

• Cardiac Surgeon

• Interventional Cardiologist

• Cardiac Anesthesiologist

• Non-Invasive Cardiologist

• Cardiac Radiologist

The professional and veteran team of Best Cardiologist In Delhi primarily conducts the comprehensive evaluation of the patient in order to determine that whether the procedure is an appropriate treatment for the patient or not.

The centre has the vast pool of skilled and experienced team of surgeons and cardiologist other than Dr. Ajay Aggarwal, who with their knowledge and experience offer the effective treatment to the patients. They perform all their services by paying proper attention to all the patients and with an aim of curing them with all sorts of problems of diseases for the lifetime. Moreover, their centre is well equipped with the modern infrastructure comprises of beds, cath labs, and other top-class facilities. The services of Best Heart Specialist In Delhi are available for people of all age groups as he believes that age is not a barrier to the right treatment.