Automated Trading Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast upto 2024

An automated trading system, also referred to as mechanical trading system or algorithmic trading system, enables vendors to set up specific rules for money management, trade entries, and trade exits. Automated trading systems are generally programmed in a way that it can be executed automatically through consumer systems. The entry trade and exit trade is based on the moving average crossovers. In other situations, this system requires the understanding of the programming language that is specific to the user’s trading platform. This system typically requires the application of software that provides direct access to brokers and the particular rules that are written in the platform.

The automated trading market is primarily driven due to the growing demand for market surveillance. The high demand for market surveillance will boost the requirement for compliance. This will compel participants to track their trading activities and investment patterns. In addition, the growing need to build an economy with regional as well as international interdependencies will aid market players to have the best global assets.

As a result, leading manufacturers are formulating effective business strategies to build high-risk infrastructure that will help to augment the equity market. This will also help the leading vendors to position themselves in the new trading value chain by connecting different geographies. Vendors are also constantly investing in algorithmic platforms and technologies to help individual institutional investors and businesses.

The global automated trading market is segregated geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is the most dominant market among all the regions as there is continues trade monitoring and surveillance in the FX spot market. In this region, the continuous growth of the trade monitoring system will lead to rapid increase in FX trading activities. Apart from this, the considerable role of dealers will raise auditable standards in trading activities and will help to bring about easy interactions between traders.

An exclusive brochure of this report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21650

Currently in this region, customers increasingly prefer different strategies that will provide opportunities of statistical and risk arbitrage and can be easily implemented by using new pairs of algorithm functionalities. Moreover, the North America market for automated trading is predominantly driven due to better technological infrastructure and acceptability of innovative and niche automated trading system. Asia Pacific is the speedily growing region due to rapid industrialization and increased awareness regarding technological advancement among business owners.

The automated trading market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of large number of large scale and small scale vendors. These companies have been investing considerable capital in research and development activities in order to expand their production capabilities and to meet growing market demand. Since all the major vendors compete with each other to gain maximum market share, the competitive environment in the market is quite fierce.

Download Table Of Content https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=21650

These vendors compete with each other in terms of product differentiation, price, product innovation, product distribution, and promotion. Competition in the market will intensify further with the emergence of more players. Technological upgrades will lead to the entry of a large number of new players who engage in the single and multi dealer platforms. This results in higher level of competition among existing players. Apart from this, due to insufficient reporting and complexity, the market lacks transparency. Thus, market players such as governments and central banks have the need to frame mechanisms that ensure an independent and timely monitoring system.

The key players in the automated trading market included Citadel, KCG, Optiver, and Two Sigma Investments. Others prominent vendors in this market are DRW Trading, Hudson River Trading, Flow Traders, Jump Trading, Spot Trading, RSJ Algorithmic Trading, Sun Trading, Tradebot Systems, Tower Research Capital, and Virtu Financial among others.