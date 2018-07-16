TTF Hyderabad, the leading travel trade show in South India

Hyderabad: Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) is taking place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on July 13-14. It is the largest travel trade show in South India, featuring domestic and outbound destinations for Indian tourists.

Indian tourists take some 22 million international and more than a billion trips within India. India is also one of the fastest growing markets in the world for Business and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Events) related travel.

More than 180 exhibitors from 12 countries and 19 states are participating in TTF.

One of the biggest highlights of TTF in Hyderabad is Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau participating with a large delegation as the Partner Country. Bahrain is the Feature Country. India, China, Dubai, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, Switzerland and Thailand are the other countries represented in TTF Hyderabad.

Among the Indian States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are participating as the Host States and Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka as the Partner States. Other States featured are Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. TTF Hyderabad also has participation from Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim and West Bengal.

About 24 corporates and 160 travel trade buyers from all over India are being hosted for the show within the show venue hotel Novotel, attached to HICC. The hosted buyers have pre-scheduled appointments with exhibitors, using online diary.

Additionally, more than a 1000 trade visitors and general public are likely to visit the show on their own.

TTF is a place not just for the travel trade but for all travel lovers to come, explore many destinations and packages and plan and book their holidays.

The first day of the show is reserved only for the travel trade and the second day is open for all, including general visitors.

The two-day travel trade show brings together state tourism boards, national tourist offices, hoteliers, airlines, tour operators and travel agents, online travel companies, railways and cruise lines under one roof. There will be colourful displays of various places one can visit, with a hint of their various attractions.

Cox and Kings is participating as the Knowledge Partner with a large pavilion. They will present destinations Indonesia, Dubai and Bahrain along with their packages on day one of the travel fair, in addition to their hundreds of packages from over 200 national and international destinations which will be showcased in their pavilion.

Karan Anand, Head, Relationships, Cox & Kings said, “We are delighted to bring Indonesia, Dubai and Bahrain for our partners in the South region through TTF Hyderabad. A knowledge-packed seminar by Cox & Kings, the delegates from Garuda Indonesia and Bahrain Tourism will bring unfiltered information to one of the fastest growing outbound markets of India.”

40% of India’s outbound market is from South India, distributed among several states – Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. TTF Hyderabad is a place not just for the travel trade but for all travel lovers to come and explore many destinations and packages and plan their holidays. The first day of the show is reserved only for the travel trade and the second day is open for general visitors.

“TTF in Hyderabad is positioned to be a leading travel trade show in South India, due to city’s infrastructure and strategic location in the centre of the region. So if there is one travel trade show in South India you cannot miss, TTF Hyderabad would be that,” said Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman and CEO, Fairfest Media Ltd.

TTF is supported by Incredible India, TAAI, OTOAI, ATOAI, ADTOI, IATO, IAAI, SKAL INTERNATIONAL and ETAA.

The TTF series recently concluded in Kolkata. West India editions of TTF will take place in Ahmedabad (September 7-9), Surat (September 14-16), Pune (September 28-30) and Mumbai (October 5-7). In 2019, TTF Chennai is scheduled from February 8-10 and TTF Bengaluru on 15-17, 2019.