Feed premix Market | Growth Worth is CAGR of about 4.2% | Application | Insight | Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Feed premix is mixtures of two or more ingredients, prepared commercially for livestock animals. They improve feed performance when added to feed. Also, it helps in enhancing the immune system, digestion, and feed intake in the animals. These premixes are commonly available in dried, and liquid forms. They not only improve feed quality but also animal health by reducing livestock diseases.

Market Scenario:

Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production of poultry, ruminants, and other livestock for consumption, which has uplifted the demand for feed premix in the market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of poultry and meat products is adding fuel to the growth of the global feed premix market.

Growing health concerns among the increasing global population together with increasing awareness about the benefits of feed premix is expected to uplift its demand. Feed premix is identified to be an effective alternative to the conventional antibiotics used in the poultry production.

Key Players

Some Of The Key Players Profiled In The Global Feed Premix Market: Land O Lakes Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), ForFarmers N.V. (the Netherlands), Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd. (China), InVivo NSA SAS (France), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), Godrej Agrovet Limited (India), De Heus Animal Nutrition BV (the Netherlands), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Regional Analysis:

The global feed premix market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market followed by North America. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the major contributor of poultry products, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth in this region. Furthermore, increasing consumption of poultry and meat products and rapidly growing population in developing countries of Asia Pacific is giving a push to the growth of the feed premix market.

