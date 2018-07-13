Electronic Health Records Market Is Expected to Increase to 33 billion by2025

A research study titled, “Electronic Health Records Market by type – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market is estimated to reach up to $33 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing healthcare IT expenditure, favorable government initiatives for adoption and implementations of EHR systems and rapid advancements in information technology around the world. These systems not only help in efficiently maintaining historical data related to patients’ health parameters but also assist physicians in taking informed and timely decisions regarding most suitable treatment for patients in times of medical emergencies. The convenience of sharing medical records among different physicians, hospitals and other healthcare institutions using EHR systems is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as concerns related to data privacy and security along with integration and interoperability issues related to EHR systems can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation:

By Type

Acute EHR

Ambulatory EHR

Post-acute HER

By Installation:

Client Server-based HER

Web-based HER

Electronic Health Records Market -End User Outlook

Hospitals segment held a major share of the EHR market in 2016 due to the large scale adoption of EHR systems in order to efficiently manage the vast amount of health related information, especially in in-patient departments. As EHR systems prove to be effective in streamlining workflow in these institutions, delivery of improved quality of healthcare to the patients can be ensured using EHR systems. Ambulatory care settings segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as these systems assist effectively in maintaining information related to reimbursements for patients in outpatient departments.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players operating in the global EHR market are,

Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, eClinicalWorks, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., General Electric Company, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (a part of Quality Systems, Inc.), Merge Healthcare Incorporated (an IBM company), Greenway Health, LLC and CompuGroup Medical.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America held the major share of the global EHR market in 2016 owing to the presence of robust healthcare IT infrastructure in the region, favorable government legislations and initiatives for adoption and implementation of EHR systems in the U.S. and rapid adoption of EHR systems by healthcare providers in the region. Asia-Pacific EHR market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries prompted by rising demand for improved healthcare infrastructure by the people.

