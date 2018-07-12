Portable Generator Market Size, Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Current Trends |Industry Market Challenges and Analysis Report by Forecast 2023

Portable generators are used to supply electricity for the operation of small electrical appliances in the event of a power outage. Rapid increase in the demand-supply gap of electric power in developing economies is driving the growth of the market. Similarly, increasing number of live commercial events is fuelling the growth of the market. The major players in the market are hugely investing in R&D and coming up with technologically advanced products, which is positively influencing the growth of the market. However, growing adoption of energy storage technologies and stringent emission regulations for diesel engines are the factors that may hamper the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global portable generator market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the portable generator market by its fuel type, power rating, application, end-user, and region.

Industry Major Key Players:-

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Kohler Co.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Based on end-user segment, the market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The residential segment accounted for the largest segment mainly due to increasing demand for in-house power backup. Based on the power rating, the market is segmented into less than 3KW, 3 KW-10KW, and above 10 KW. The less than 3kW portable generators segment is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in awareness among consumers regarding in-house power backup and rise in need for portable power systems in outdoor recreational activity driving the demand for the segment. Generators with power rating more than 10kW power are widely used in industrial sector, owing to the need for greater power supply to run machines and industrial tools, which, in turn, is projected to drive the portable generators market.