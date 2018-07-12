El Paso Mexican Restaurant Offers an Extensive Brunch and Cocktail Menu

El Paso Mexican Restaurant serves homemade Mexican fare and alcoholic drinks, introducing diners to authentic cuisine.

[SPRINGFIELD, 07/12/2018] – El Paso Mexican Restaurant is the premier destination for home-style Mexican fare in the vibrant Washington Metropolitan region. Its broad brunch and cocktail menu make it a family-friendly restaurant where diners can enjoy delicious Mexican dishes.

Delectable Mexican Delicacies and Homemade Food

El Paso Mexican Restaurant offers the freshest food daily, serving homemade entrees in mild or spicy variety. Its various delicacies are inspired by regional dishes but with a local twist.

The restaurant has an extensive menu that includes lunch burritos, street-style Mexican tacos, sizzling fajitas, shrimp and seafood dishes, and more. From Texas-style breakfast quesadillas to California burritos, its dishes appeal to diners craving meals south of the border.

The dining destination’s original recipes and brunch menu give diners a real taste of Mexico. It prepares every food item, like the ever popular huevos con chorizo y papas and soft tacos, to perfection. Its seasoned specials and delectable recipes have been delighting customers for several years.

Refreshing Cocktails and Drinks

More than a satisfying dining experience, El Paso Mexican Restaurant also offers fine spirits and thoughtfully crafted cocktails. It uses quality ingredients to ensure every cocktail is refreshing and has a perfect mix of sweetness, sourness, salty, and citrus flavors.

Its menu also includes margaritas, tequilas, and imported beers.

The restaurant notes, “Our restaurants are the perfect place to relax, unwind and have a great dining experience.”

About El Paso Mexican Restaurant

El Paso Mexican Restaurant specializes in serving Mexican cuisine and mild or spicy homemade entrees. The restaurant features a vibrant, homey atmosphere with a full-service bar and beverage services. With over four locations in Woodbridge, Springfield, and Alexandria, it brings delicious Mexican fare closer to home.

For more information, visit http://www.elpasomexicanrestaurants.com/ today.