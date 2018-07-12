Eastern Furniture Home Theater Seating Options Provide Ultimate Viewing Experience

Eastern Furniture, the Bay Area’s family-owned and preeminent furniture store since 1957, announced today a multitude of seating options perfect for individuals and families that want to enjoy in-home movies, concerts, sporting events and more in comfort and style at affordable pricing.

Sofas are arguably the most essential piece of furniture for any home theater. Considering there is nothing better than kicking up both feet while enjoying fantastic programing, one ideal choice is the Newman Sofa with Full Recline at both arms featuring buttery-soft leather, a power motion button to enable foot rests to recline and decline and can even be customized with specific wood and nail finishes.

For rooms with tighter quarters, the company has hundred of loveseats that comfortably seat two while still leaving ample room for additional pieces of furniture needed to create the ultimate viewing experience. Stressless by Ekornes has handcrafted the Living Room Stressless Metropolitan Lowback Loveseat with BalanceAdapt, which features a sitting angle that automatically adjusts to a body’s every movement for ultimate comfort.

“There’s nothing better than cozying up in serene and stylish home theater seating to enjoy programs ranging from classic movies to championship sporting events,” said Eastern Furniture. “We’re proud to offer a full suite of the Bay Area’s best home theater options ranging from plush couches to exquisitely crafted reclining chairs to ensure each and every customer can relax and unwind.”

Along with a multitude of sofa options, Eastern Furniture also has individual chairs with options galore. One such item perfect for home theater viewing is the Med-Lift Living Room Power Lift 5800. Available in either Jet Black bonded Leather III or Fire Red bonded Leather III, this gorgeous chair reclines via a low-voltage motor to enable maximum relaxation with just the touch of a button.

To see Eastern Furniture’s complete line of home theater seating options, please visit https://www.easternfurniture.com today to help create the ultimate home theater.

About Eastern Furniture

Eastern Furniture offers hundreds of the finest makers of quality furniture and accessories that are beautifully displayed in one of California’s largest showrooms. The Bay Area’s family-owned and preeminent furniture store since 1957, Eastern Furniture provides customers with award-winning interior designers and dedicated staff members commited to providing the highest level of customer service possible. For more information, please visit https://www.easternfurniture.com

