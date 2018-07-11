USA UnivQuest Open Mock SAT for students in Class VIII, IX, X, XI & XII to be held on July 15, 2018

• USA UnivQuest is organising an Open Mock SAT Test with the aim of providing a true experience of the SAT before students appear for actual SAT.

• They would be able to get a feel of the real SAT, at a fraction of the cost of appearing for the actual SAT.

• They could benchmark their scores with peers in India and in the process create a back-up plan for admission in best ranked universities abroad.

• They could assess their readiness for college level study.

• To evaluate their chance of admission at the world’s best universities.

New Delhi: 11th July 2018: SAT is an essential part of the application process. Doing well in SAT is an important element to secure admission in any Ivy League or Top College in USA. SAT is a standardised test widely used for college admissions in the USA and other countries. USA UnivQuest, a FIITJEE initiative would be conducting its Open Mock SAT for students in Class VIII, IX, X, XI & XII to be held on July 15, 2018 in 9 cities across in India (Delhi, Noida, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow & Vijayawada).

The USA UnivQuest Open Mock SAT will be helpful in evaluating the chances of students obtaining admission and receiving scholarships at the World’s best universities.

The SAT opens the door to colleges abroad and helps undergraduate students connect to scholarship. The aim of the Open Mock SAT is to enable students to get a feel of the real SAT at a fraction of the cost, thereby encouraging them to appear for the actual SAT. Writing the SAT would enable a majority of bright Indian students in creating their back-up plan of admissions and scholarships at the World’s Best Universities.

The Open Mock SAT for students in Class 11 and 12 would mirror the pattern of the actual SAT. Accordingly, the Open Mock SAT would consist of two compulsory sections – Math and Evidence-Based Reading and Writing (EBRW). Each section would have a maximum score of 800 points. In addition, there would be an optional section where students would be required to write an essay on a given topic.

Similarly, the Open Mock SAT for students in Class 8, 9 and 10 would mirror the pattern of the actual PSAT. Accordingly, the mock test would consist of two compulsory sections – Math and EBRW. Each section would have a maximum score of 7600 points. There would be no essay in this format.

An added bonus for students who write the USA UnivQuest Open Mock SAT is a free “Goal Setting” session by experts at USA UnivQuest. According to Mr. R. K. Thakur, Head, South Delhi USA UnivQuest, “through an intensive goal setting session, we assist students in their career planning process. With limited number of seats in the prestigious institutes like IIT’s and NIT’s many students are left with options that would not lead them towards their dream careers. Many opt to pursue their under graduation from abroad, but are unaware of the procedure. Our experts at USA UnivQuest have helped innumerable such students in navigating their choices at the best ranked universities that suits their profile. We are proud to have successfully placed students in the best ranked universities across the world.”

Students can register themselves on or before 15th July 2018 at 10 USA UnivQuest centres across India or log on to http://reg.usaunivquest.com with a very nominal fee of Rs 150/-(inclusive of GST)