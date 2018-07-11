Gone are the days when wearing a dive watch pointed you out to be someone actively involved with water sports or as a marine professional. Now, it has become more of a style statement than a work- or activity-related requirement and given some of the designs, the reasons are not too hard to see. Not just they are solid pieces that would require attention maybe once in a lifetime, but also look pretty darn cool on your wrist; a bonus that added greatly to their popularity.

The Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Quartz 22AD202 Men’s Watch complies with this particular role reversal of sorts. Thanks to its timeless styling; I is something beyond the comprehension of the unfortunate crowd who can’t even tell a deco influence from a decaf latte. Those who will be; shall look upon with admiration sprinkled with fair amounts of envy, for appreciating the genius of a well-crafted timepiece, you always need to face the challenge of whatever life throws at you.

Not just tracking your diving time, the unidirectional rotating bezel of the Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Quartz 22AD202 Men’s Watch can be used to keep check upon the duration of your any activity. That includes making sure about your parking meter not running extra time, or not over cooking the meat over the bonfire or even not over-jogging. If you got a certain span to keep check on, your Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Quartz 22AD202 Men’s Watch is going to take care of it.

Putting the Hattori Caliber VX42E quartz movement inside the Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Quartz 22AD202 Men’s Watch has helped to eliminate unnecessary weight up to a great deal. It is a very reliable movement from Seiko, low on power consumption and accurate to the dot! The metal parts used are anodized in black; however, the solid, curved-around-the-edges, solid stainless steel case back doesn’t allow you to see that. But definitely, the cauldron shaped case back rests the watch very comfortably on your wrist.

Lastly, the Ratio Watches Online doesn’t come with all the modern gimmicks. But well, it is a solid, reliable piece that keeps the faith and will also suffice for a tool lest you find that piece of gold buried into the coral reef!

Bottom line: Though a newcomer into the freediving instrument market, the Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe Men’s Watch is nothing short of the vital features that are needed the most when you are into the waters; especially for those times when you are not in a mood to carry a super-complex piece of equipment along just to keep track of the dive timing. And once you are up on the land again, wear it to complement your best casual outfits.