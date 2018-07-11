Polar Leasing Company, Inc. to Demonstrate at the ASHE Annual Conference and Technical Exhibition July 15-18 in Seattle, WA

Polar Leasing Company, Inc. company representative Chris Huston will be showcasing at the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE) of the American Hospital Association Annual Conference and Technical Exhibition. The event runs from July 15-18 in Seattle, WA. at the Washington State Convention Center.

Fort Wayne, IN-Polar Leasing Company, Inc (http://polarleasing.com/) announces that company representative Chris Huston will be presenting seamless fiberglass walk-in cooler and freezer rentals at the 55th American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE) of the American Hospital Association Annual Conference and Technical Exhibition. The four-day event takes place July 15-18 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, WA. Stop by booth 2708 for information on Polar Leasing rental walk-in refrigeration and freezer units as well as emergency cooler and freezer rentals.

Now in its 55th year, the ASHE Annual Conference and Technical Exhibition is designed to provide healthcare facility management and engineering professionals networking opportunities and industry resources. Educational sessions throughout the event will showcase compliance strategies, operational excellence, leadership, management development, and other topics affecting healthcare facility professionals. This year’s keynote speaker is former Notre Dame coach and ESPN analyst, Lou Holtz.

About Polar Leasing

With both long and short-term storage solutions available, Polar Leasing specializes in temporary freezer rentals, refrigerator rentals, and portable warehousing. Designed around the specific needs of the rental market, every Polar Leasing unit is built to the highest quality standards, with a patented seamless fiberglass design. With hundreds of distribution depots nationwide and thousands of rental units available, Polar Leasing offers the largest electric freezer and refrigeration fleet in North America. To find a Polar Leasing depot near you, or for more information, call 877-674-1348, visit www.polarleasing.com or stop by booth 2708.

