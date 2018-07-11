Maxisafe’s Eye Protection Products Shield from Common Chemical Hazards

To reduce the risks of eye injuries in Australia’s industrial workplaces, Maxisafe offers innovative eyewear that provides maximum protection from chemicals, impact injuries and UV rays. All products meet global safety standards including those of Europe and the US.

[AUSTRALIA, 11/07/2018] – Maxisafe, a specialist in providing workplace safety solutions, offers eye protection to shield workers from harmful chemicals. Maxisafe’s protective eyewear presents a solution to the high numbers of eye injuries in Australia’s industrial sectors.

Statistics for Eye-Related Workplace Injuries in Australia

A report by Safe Work Australia covering records from 2015 to 2016 revealed a high rate of eye injuries. The report added that one of the main causes of these injuries were frequent exposure to chemicals and hazardous substances.

Highly alkaline substances like ammonia, caustic soda and potassium hydroxide, and highly acidic substances like sulphuric acid and hydrofluoric acid are common hazards in the workplace. Exposure to such chemicals may cause irritation, blurred vision and even major problems like burns and loss of vision that require immediate medical attention.

The Occupational Health and Safety legislation of Australia requires employers to enforce the use of protective eyewear in the workplace to prevent occupational eye-related injuries. Australian and New Zealand authorities have even prescribed standard criteria for the lens material, frame thickness and fit.

Industrial Protective Eyewear by Maxisafe

As a trusted supplier of protective eyewear in Australia, Maxisafe offers products that combine innovative and precise engineering with functionality and ergonomics. Their range of safety glasses and goggles, for example, effectively protect workers against impact injuries and UV rays. The lenses are durable, lightweight and present excellent resistance to scratches and abrasion.

Maxisafe also provides cleaning products and accessories for maximum performance and long term use.

