Enterprise Data Management Market Sales, Supply and Consumption 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The primary purpose of enterprise data management (EDM) is the elimination of organizational issues and conflicts which originate from unprofessional conduct of information or data. This can be done by executing a structured data delivery strategy which starts from data producer and ends with data consumer.

Generally, EDM consists of various components which mainly include computing & network infrastructure, business logic & policies, and software applications which are used to control enterprise data workflow.

Additionally, any business entity can execute EDM through numerous processes as well as integration of different departments, such as IT, finance, marketing, and operations. Additionally, businesses also have implemented specific data management tools which helps in integration and cleansing to maintain the consistency of data. Integration tools are not always compatible with huge volumes of data and are restricted with respect to the types of files and data sources which are easily modified.

The surging implementation of columnar database, rise in demand for risk management solutions, and need for on-time authentic information are expected to be major driving factors for the growth of enterprise data management market over the forecast period. On the flipside, data quality and data validation concerns are the hindering factors for the growth of enterprise data management market over the next few years.

Major Key Players

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Mulesoft (U.S.),

Accenture (Ireland),

SAP SE (Germany),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Talend (U.S.),

Symantec Corporation (U.S.),

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.),

Intel Security (U.S.),

Teradata Corporation (U.S.),

Cognizant (U.S.),

MongoDB (U.S.), Mindtree (India), Jade Global (U.S.), Goldensource (U.S.), Solix technologies Inc. (U.S.), Liasion Technologies (Sweden), and Primitive Logic (U.S.).

The global Enterprise Data Management Market is expected to reach approximately USD 146 billion by 2023 growing with 12% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

The enterprise data management market is broadly categorized by component, deployment, organization size, and end-user.

By component, the enterprise data management market is sub-segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further segregated into consulting services, implementing & integrating services, and training & support services. The solutions are segregated as data integration, data warehousing, data processing, data governance, data synchronization, data security, data quality, and others.

On the basis of organization type, the market is segregated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise.

Furthermore, on the basis of deployment, the market is sub-divided into on-cloud and on-premises.

By end-user, the market is sub-divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the enterprise data management market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the enterprise data management market. The United States and Canada are leading the markets of the region. The growth is due to high-level expertise in the cloud deployment of enterprise data management. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the enterprise data management market over the forecast period. India, Japan, South Korea, and China are the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to increased investment to boost the IT sector. Furthermore, Europe is expected to have a substantial growth in the market owing to robust technological infrastructure.

