On 17-18 May 2018, ADSuisse AG joined BDIU Congress 2018 in Berlin. This was actually a great moment for us and our participation was never in vain. We have ever participated in various congresses previously, but this was one of its own kind.

On the evening of the first day of the congress was marked by an awesome gala reception. This occasion was graced by His Excellency the ambassador of the Italian Republic Pietro Benassi. This was a Mediterranean flair of its kind which took place in one of the capital’s most impressive embassy buildings. This set the mood of the congress and what followed was just incredible

Based on our company’s agenda on helping businesses create great relationships with their customers through data, we learn a lot from the topics that were discussed during the congress. Topics like digitalization, rapidly changing buying and selling habits and new sales channels were thoroughly discussed and with this I am sure that what we gained will help our business a great deal. The reason why I say this is because we are now in a better position to handle future challenges since we were well equipped with all the necessary information every business in the 21st century needs to have.

Everything from the discussions, suggestions and the answers given at the BDIU KONGRESS 2018 was just awesome, with an amazing participation of 550 decision makers from business, politics and society. It felt great hearing it from the leading industry experts and subject matter experts as we exchanged views in various platforms. The workshops too were fantastic, with clear demos and illustrations. Our team related with these formats very well.

We received a lot of insights from the congress and we are glad to have been part of that great team. This time round, we did not hear updates from the news but we witnessed the industry engage in serious dialogue and table issues affecting all of us during the congress where the BDIU partners called for a centralisation of debt collection supervision at the Federal Office of Justice.

The election of Yvonne Wagner by the General Assembly as the Vice President of the Association together with her two other colleagues was the heartbeat of the event on Thursday. We were glad to have Attorney Dr. Gero Ziegenhorn as the new association representative for data protection.

The opening and keynote, download picture gallery, workshops and panels, decisions and discussions at the general meeting as well as the trade exhibitions and participants were all beyond our expectations and we would love to be part of 2019 BDIU KONGRESS. www.adsuisse.com