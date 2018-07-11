Abrasive Chemicals Market to Penetrate Untapped Regions During 2018 – 2028

Global Abrasive Chemicals Market: Definition and Introduction

Abrasive chemicals are compounds utilized in various processes such as grinding, polishing, lapping, honing, pressure blasting and another similar process. These chemicals act as single point cutting tool and are generally used after coarser grade to produce a higher surface finish than coarse grades. In terms of appearance, these chemicals are sub-micron and non-meter sized particles & are inorganic compounds. They are classified into two main types – synthetic and natural abrasive chemicals. Some examples of abrasive chemicals include aluminum oxide, boron carbide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, silica, silica carbide powder (green), tin dioxide powder, zirconia alumina and ceramic aluminum oxide, among others. Attributing to the relatively higher demand for the improved surface of equipment, abrasive chemicals find numerous applications in various end-use industries such as mining, construction, foundries, fabrication, pipe manufacturing and steel & bar manufacturing.

Considering these important applications of abrasive chemicals, the study of the abrasive chemicals market becomes an important read.

Global Abrasive Chemicals Market: Dynamics

In the past few years, applications of surface improvement technologies for metal removal or finishing have grown substantially. Exceptional characteristics such as optimal hardness, brittleness and toughness make abrasive chemicals more preferred. The ever increasing automotive sector with the increased demand for passenger and commercial vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the abrasive chemical market over the forecast period.

Stiff regulations by government authorities against chemicals and the increased prices of raw materials and fuel will impact negatively the automotive market and indirectly, the global abrasive chemicals market. The growing markets for mining machines, fabrication machines, chemical furnaces and other associated machines are expected to boost the growth of the abrasive chemicals market during the forecast period.

Global Abrasive Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The global abrasive chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of material, product type, end-use and regions.

On the basis of material, the global abrasive chemicals market can be segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of product type, the global abrasive chemicals market can be segmented as:

Bonded

Coated

Super

On the basis of end-use industry, the global abrasive chemicals market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Machinery

Metal fabrication

Electrical & electronics

Others

Global Abrasive Chemicals Market: Regional outlook

The abrasive chemicals market can be segmented into seven key regions. Among these regions, North America is expected to be a key market during the forecast period. Europe is an important region for the global abrasive chemicals market, owing the rising construction and fabrication activities in the region. Moreover, emerging markets such as Asia Pacific are expected to register sustainable growth in the coming years.

Global Abrasive Chemicals Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global abrasive chemicals market are:

Abrasives and Chemicals

Specialty Chemicals

Richard Baker Harrison Ltd

Opera Chemisol India Private Limited

3M

Saint-Gobain

Bosch

Hermes Schleifmittel

KWH Group

