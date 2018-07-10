EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2024

The EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments Market is anticipated to grow significantly due to increasing importance of various analytical tools in pharmaceutical, life science, chemical industry etc.

The EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments market segment accounts for significant market share in analytical instrumentation industry. Currently, EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments market is experiencing heavy research and development with significant number of new product introduction. This encourages manufactures to cater the increasing customer demands for highly accurate and efficient analytical tools like, EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments. The EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments market caters to various industries including chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, life sciences (includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology), food safety, forensics, etc. Thus, the wide use of analytical tools in different industries has made the EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments a potential market.

The major factor boosting EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments market is rising competition in the process analytical instrumentation market, intra – industry competition, and increasing new entrants in the market. The EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments market is consolidated market with significant market occupied by major companies. The EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments market experiencing heavy consolidation due to increase in inorganic growth activities like mergers and acquisitions. However, declining prices due to increasing competition has impacting heavily on vendor’s margin. Thus, most of the players adopted strategy of increasing research activities in order to develop novel product in the EDS, WDS, EBSD, Micro-XRF Instruments market. The EDS, WDS, EBSD, and micro-XRF instruments market has recorded continuous growth annually.

Moreover, factors which includes rising demand for nanotechnology, growing semiconductors industry, rising demand for automobiles and technological advancements are driving the growth of EDS, WDS, EBSD, and micro-XRF instruments market. Other than life science industry, semiconductor sector is experiencing a vigorous growth across the world. According to Semiconductor Industry Association and World Semiconductor Trade Statistics Organization, EDS, WDS, EBSD, and micro-XRF instruments has fostered the semiconductor sector due to its high precision analysis. Increasing cost of instruments and lack of skilled personnel are the key factors retarding the growth of EDS, WDS, EBSD, and micro-XRF instruments market.

Globally, EDS, WDS, EBSD, and Micro-XRF instruments market is segmented into type of products, applications type and regions. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into EDS, WDS, EBSD, and Micro-XRF. By product, the EDS segment is anticipated to account for a major market share. On the basis of applications, the EDS segment is sub-segmented into semiconductors and electronics, nanotechnology, defense, the oil and gas industry, automotive and aerospace, pharmaceuticals, medical, agriculture, mineralogy, paint and coatings, forensics, energy, research and metals. On the basis of application, the semiconductors sub-segment is anticipated to account for a major share of the EDS market.

By regions, the EDS, WDS, EBSD, and Micro-XRF instruments market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East – Africa. The North America is anticipated to account for the significant share in the EDS, WDS, EBSD, and Micro-XRF instruments market in the forecasted year, which is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow phenomenally at significant CAGR in the forecasted period. Moreover, the increasing spectroscopy application in various industries has led for the increasing adoption of EDS, WDS, EBSD, and Micro-XRF instruments. Globally, the manufacturers of EDS, WDS, EBSD, and Micro-XRF instruments market have implemented the new strategies and technology advancements such as use of latest technology by using sensors and new digital systems.

The Key players operating in the global EDS, WDS, EBSD, and Micro-XRF instruments market are, Oxford Instruments plc (U.K.), AMETEK, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), FEI Company (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Rigaku Corporation (Japan), and IXRF Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

