Comfort Suites Clayton Delivering Remarkable Service To Its Guests At Affordable Price at Historic Oakwood area

Hotels in Clayton NC: Comfort Suites Clayton welcomes visitors to enjoy a very relaxing and home-like stay at their hotel in Clayton NCnear North Carolina State Fairgrounds. Comfort Suites feels very proud to be located in a suitable location of the city from where the guests can accomplish their mission very conveniently, whether it is exploration of the beautiful Clayton city or attending business meetings.

Comfort Suites Clayton is also a perfect choice for visitors who are looking for affordable hotels in Clayton NC to enjoy a budget-friendly trip with friends and family. With a lot of tourist attractions nearby this hotel can also help visitors to lower their touring cost & effort.

Nearby attractions that one can explore from this hotel in Clayton Historic Oakwood includes Gardens at Landmark, North Carolina State Fairgrounds, Pope House Museum, Pine Hollow Golf Club, North Caroline State Fairgrounds, North Carolina State University and more. Comfort Suites hotel is also a great choice for visitors who are looking for a good quality hotel in Clayton NC near Raleigh.

When it comes to facilities, services and amenities, Comfort Suites Clayton offers a remarkable service that very few hotels can offer to their guests at an affordable price range in JohnstonCounty area. Starting from free hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, free parking, business center, meeting room to seasonal outdoor pool, exercise room and in-room amenities, everything is covered to offer a very relaxing stay to the guests.

The hospitality of Comfort Suites Clayton hotel is something that every visitor should enjoy when they are in Clayton especially when someone is touring with a tight budget. To get more details about the hotel, visit: http://www.comfortsuitesclaytonnc.com/

About Company: Comfort Suites Clayton hotel is a great hotel that offers outstanding hospitality to its guests by offering amazing amenities and affordable price for rooms. This hotel is also a great place for accommodation in terms of its location in Clayton.

COMFORT SUITES HOTEL IN CLAYTON

761 Enterprise Dr., Clayton, North Carolina 27520, US

Tel: +1 (919) 553-1234

Fax: +1 (919) 553-1232