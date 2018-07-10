Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market to Projected to Touch a Valuation of US$ 18,485.9 Mn by 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new research report on automotive infotainment SoCs, titled, “Automotive Infotainment SoCs Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018-2028).” The report presents an overall view of the global market in reference to the historical as well as future growth trajectory. The statistics and information on the present trends and scenario have also been mentioned in the study. According to the report, the global market for automotive infotainment SoCs is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2028. The market was worth US$ 9,035.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 18,485.9 Mn by the end of 2028.

In order to stay competent in the market and also retain their position, the companies are looking forwards to make long-term contracts business partnerships with other leading companies in order to increase their business revenue and also come up with new innovation strategies or reaching out to new potential customers. A leading company operating in the market, Texas Instruments Incorporated, introduced two industry’s minutest gate driver and power MOSFET solutions for motor control. CSD88584/99 NexFET Power blocks and DRV832x brushless DC (BLDC) gate drivers, when used together, will reduce size and weight in motor drive application. The DRV832x BLDC gate drivers feature a smart gate drive architecture to 24 components traditionally used to set the gate drive current, and The CSD88584Q5DC and CSD88599Q5DC power blocks leverage two FETs in a unique stacked-die configuration. The other companies in the global automotive infotainment SoCs market are ON Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG., among several others.

Proliferating Technological Advancements in a Row to Augur Well for Market

The automobile industry is undergoing a Herculean digital makeover, as most of the leading automakers are financing considerable resources in the R&D of vehicle automation to meet the changing demands and to enhance the driving experience of customers. Next-generation automobiles include speech recognition, audio/video sensing, image compatibilities, GPS and radar capabilities, advanced driver assistance, next level security and safety, and IC-integrated LED front lighting. Infotainment system-on-chips have a crucial role in vehicle automation for driving automation, and this is used in automobiles to optimally incorporate various advanced features in vehicles. As a result, various automakers are adopting automotive infotainment system-on chips to provide optimal driving experience to their customers and thereby, encouraging the automotive infotainment SoCs demand.

High Production Costs and Huge Gap in Technological Sophistication to Pose Threat to Market Growth

Adhering to the technological standards of infotainment SoCs is perplexing for most of the core vendors, with the various technological advancements and innovations in the automotive industry and semiconductors coming into view. Automotive infotainment SoCs manufacturers are unremittingly updating and innovating infotainment system-on-chip products in order to stay competitive in the market. However, high production costs of graphite and carbon fibers, silicon carbide, potting compound porous ceramics which comprise the price of substrates, fabrication, and others constitute one of the core dynamics, which are likely to restrain the growth of the global automotive infotainment SoCs market in the near future.