Transformer Market Size, Share and Growth Rate | Industry Current Market Scenario Key Opportunities & Regional Outlook To 2023

Transformers cover a very diverse subject area that encompasses both, small and very large components. Transformers are segmented on the basis of type as distribution transformer, power transformer and others, which includes instrument transformer. Transformer systems have been governing the renewable and non-renewable energy markets in recent years owing to its ability to transmit & distribute the energy in the form of electricity through reducing the current ampere and increasing the voltage and vice versa, to supply power according to end-user needs.

The global transformer market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast period. The growth of the transformer market is primarily due to several factors such as upsurge in transmission & distribution infrastructure investments, and evolution in renewable energy sector. This growth can mainly be attributed to transformer systems operations, which act as a highly efficient transmission & distribution equipment. However, the growth of the market can be restrained by the high initial capital cost of transformer and reluctance among the utility authority to replace aging Infrastructure.