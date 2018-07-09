Medical Holography Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2025

A research study titled, “Medical Holography Market by product, application, and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Global Medical Holography Market is expected to be around $4 billion by 2025. Some of the key factors driving the market growth are, advancements in holographic display technology, increasing adoption of holography products in medical education and different medical sectors such as orthopedics, surgical procedures, cardiac electrophysiology and dentistry. As holography products can efficiently display complex 3D structures, physicians can effectively analyze different parts in the human body that are otherwise, not easily accessible. As such imaging technology aids in-depth analysis of disease progression, the demand for holography products by the healthcare sector is expected to substantially increase in coming years. However, high cost of holography products can limit their adoption by small and medium scale healthcare organizations, thus restraining the market growth.

Medical Holography Market Segmentation:

By Product

Holographic Displays

Touchable Displays

Laser Displays

Semi-transparent Displays

Piston Displays

Holographic Prints

Holographic Microscopes

Holographic Software

By End User

Academic Medical Centers

Research Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab

Emirates, Others)

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the overall medical holography market are

EchoPixel, Inc., Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, RealView Imaging Ltd., zSpace, Inc., Holoxica Limited, Nanolive SA, Zebra Imaging, Lyncée Tec SA, Holografika Kft and Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Biomedical research segment held the major share of the overall medical holography market in 2016 whereas, medical education segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period. As complex information can be represented efficiently in 3-dimentional models using holographic products, medical education sector is expected to hugely benefit by the adoption of such products in coming years.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

North America accounted for a majority share of the global medical holography market in 2016 owing to the large scale research undertakings related to holography products and their applications along with presence of major players in the region. Due to the rapid acceptance of holography technology by the healthcare sector in North America, this regional market is expected to witness favorable growth over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific medical holography market is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as China, Japan, and India along with increased awareness related to the advantages of holography technology among the medial professionals in the region.

Check discount offer for Report click on the link

