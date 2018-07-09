Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Insights and Industry Analysis for Period 2016 – 2025

A research study titled, “Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by product – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Industry Trend Analysis

Wide spread adoption of extremity reconstruction devices is primarily contributing to the global joint reconstruction devices’ market growth. This growth is also attributed to factors such as increase in the number of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and increasing obese population. Moreover, rise in awareness regarding advantages of small joint reconstruction implants will further contribute to the market growth. Additionally, launch of technologically advanced products such as reverse shoulder implants, stemless shoulder implants, and ankle reconstruction implants are set to drive the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

The knee reconstruction devices segment dominated the global market in 2016. This can be attributed to increase in prevalence of arthritis and increase in awareness regarding availability of better hip and knee reconstruction devices. The hip reconstruction devices segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as emergence of recent procedures such as hip resurfacing and partial knee replacement and increased adoption of existing technologies for hip reconstruction.

By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in this market are

Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC (a B. Braun company), DJO Global Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes (a part of Johnson & Johnson), Arthrex, Inc., and Exactech, Inc.

Market Opportunities

Elderly people are more prone to joint disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. As per Arthritis Foundation, in the U.S., in 2016, about 50 million adults have arthritis and this number is projected to reach 67 million by 2030. Moreover, almost 300,000 children have arthritis in the country. In addition to this, the rapidly aging population will boost the demand for joint reconstruction devices in near future. Such high target population will bring in ample growth opportunities for the key players to develop technologically advanced products.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

North America dominated the global joint reconstruction devices market in 2016. This can be attributed to factors such as rising incidences of joint-related conditions, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and beneficial healthcare policies. Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of advanced devices, growing disposable income, and improved healthcare services will ensure the rapid pace of this market. Emerging markets such as China and India are set to further contribute to the market growth.

