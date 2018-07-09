Global Washing powder Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :

Washing powder is the solid detergent (cleaning agent) that is used to launder clothing. Washing powder usually contains enzymes such as proteases and amylases which clean by breaking down dirt molecules.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Washing powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The opportunities are the broadening downstream applications and marketing channel improving.

The price of washing powder is cheaper than liquid detergent, and the washing powder is widely used in some developing countries, although they are not popular in Europe and American developed countries.

The threats include the rising demand for product quality and some regions prefer the liquid detergent. The widely use of liquid detergent is bad for the washing powder market.

Environment will be polluted by using the phosphorus washing powder to waste water, some countries and regions have banned the usage of phosphorus washing powder.

The worldwide market for Washing powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

P&G

Unilever

Henkel

Liby

Kao

Nice

Church & Dwight

Lion

Clorox

NaFine

Lam Soon

Nirma

White Cat

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-phosphorus

Phosphorus

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial Use

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Washing powder Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Non-phosphorus

1.2.2 Phosphorus

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Home Use

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 P&G

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 P&G Description

2.1.1.2 P&G Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 P&G Washing powder Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Washing powder Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Washing powder Product Information

2.1.3 P&G Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 P&G Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global P&G Washing powder Market Share in 2017

2.2 Unilever

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Unilever Description

2.2.1.2 Unilever Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Unilever Washing powder Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Washing powder Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Washing powder Product Information

2.2.3 Unilever Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Unilever Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Unilever Washing powder Market Share in 2017

2.3 Henkel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Henkel Description

2.3.1.2 Henkel Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Henkel Washing powder Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Washing powder Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Washing powder Product Information

2.3.3 Henkel Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Henkel Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Henkel Washing powder Market Share in 2017

2.4 Liby

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Liby Description

2.4.1.2 Liby Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Liby Washing powder Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Washing powder Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Washing powder Product Information

2.4.3 Liby Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Liby Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Liby Washing powder Market Share in 2017

2.5 Kao

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Kao Description

2.5.1.2 Kao Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Kao Washing powder Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Washing powder Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Washing powder Product Information

2.5.3 Kao Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Kao Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Kao Washing powder Market Share in 2017

2.6 Nice

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Nice Description

2.6.1.2 Nice Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Nice Washing powder Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Washing powder Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Washing powder Product Information

2.6.3 Nice Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Nice Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Nice Washing powder Market Share in 2017

2.7 Church & Dwight

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Church & Dwight Description

2.7.1.2 Church & Dwight Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Church & Dwight Washing powder Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Washing powder Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Washing powder Product Information

2.7.3 Church & Dwight Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Church & Dwight Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Church & Dwight Washing powder Market Share in 2017

2.8 Lion

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Lion Description

2.8.1.2 Lion Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Lion Washing powder Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Washing powder Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Washing powder Product Information

2.8.3 Lion Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Lion Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Lion Washing powder Market Share in 2017

2.9 Clorox

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Clorox Description

2.9.1.2 Clorox Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Clorox Washing powder Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Washing powder Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Washing powder Product Information

2.9.3 Clorox Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Clorox Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Clorox Washing powder Market Share in 2017

2.10 NaFine

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 NaFine Description

2.10.1.2 NaFine Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 NaFine Washing powder Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Washing powder Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Washing powder Product Information

2.10.3 NaFine Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 NaFine Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global NaFine Washing powder Market Share in 2017

2.11 Lam Soon

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Lam Soon Washing powder Product Introduction

2.11.3 Lam Soon Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Nirma

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Nirma Washing powder Product Introduction

2.12.3 Nirma Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 White Cat

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 White Cat Washing powder Product Introduction

2.13.3 White Cat Washing powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Washing powder Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Washing powder Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Washing powder Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Washing powder Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Washing powder Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Washing powder Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Washing powder Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Washing powder Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Washing powder Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Washing powder by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Washing powder Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Washing powder Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Washing powder Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Washing powder Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Washing powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Washing powder Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Washing powder Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Washing powder Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Washing powder Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Washing powder by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Washing powder Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Washing powder Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Washing powder Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Washing powder Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Washing powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Washing powder Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Washing powder Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Washing powder Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Washing powder Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Washing powder by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Washing powder Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Washing powder Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 South America Washing powder by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

