Global Confectionery Ingredients Market : Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trend & Future Planning 2023

The Confectionery Ingredients market size will grow from USD 59.58 Billion in 2017 to USD 87.43 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 6.6%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The confectionery ingredients market is driven by growing industrialization, large-scale adoption of confectionery ingredients for various applications in diverse industries including chocolate, sugar confectionery, gums, and other industries such as fillings, coatings, caramel, aerated confectionery, spreads, and cereal bars. Also, owing to the factors such as changing consumer lifestyles, R&D and innovations to strengthen the confectionery ingredients market, increasing demand for natural ingredients due to increasing consumer awareness, and health benefits of chocolates result in the growth of the confectionery ingredients market.

By Market Players:

Cargill, Incorporated , Archer Daniels Midland Company , Olam International Ltd. , Barry Callebaut , E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company , Koninklijke DSM N.V. , Kerry Group PLC , Arla Foods , Tate & Lyle PLC , Ingredion Incorporated , Aarhuskarlshamn (AAK).

By Type

Cocoa & Chocolate , Dairy Ingredients , Hydrocolloids , Emulsifiers , Malts

By Source

Synthetic , Natural

By Form

Dry Form , Liquid Form

By Application

Chocolate , Sugar Confectionery , Gum , Others

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2023.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

