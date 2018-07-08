Get Best Auction Deals On Everything At The Country’s Leading Auctioneers Auction Factory

Brooklyn, OH (July 08, 2018) – An incomparable and successful journey of more than 38 years with outstanding knowledge of the trade and proven marketing skills is the testament that Auction Factory is constantly achieving laurels in the auctioning industry. For getting the best at Bar Equipment Auctions Olive Branch MS, Auction Factory is the destination to approach.

The company proudly presents a vast inventory ranging from Bar Equipment, Farm and Commercial Equipment, Restaurant and Bakery Equipment, Grocery and Deli Equipment, Beauty Salon and Memorabilia Auctions, Tanning, Yoghurt and School Equipment and even Real Estate. Attributed as an honorable member of the NAA Auctioneer and being a BBB Accredited Business, the company invariably renders professional world-class services to buyers and sellers alike providing them a fair market value.

Every asset and equipment or goods are carefully analyzed, reviewed in detail and compared according to the current market trends precisely after which an estimate of the assets is given to the clients. All the auctions are planned thoroughly, constantly monitored and an in-detail report is provided by a team of technically-driven and skilled professionals to achieve the maximum price for the asset. Every auction has a complete description of the asset or the equipment, detailed information on the type of auction, time period and terms of the auction along with the contact details, preview and shipping availability across the country.

For clients who need immediate liquidation of the assets, a special Emergency Service by the company enables secure, easy and fast auctioning of the asset efficiently. Current advances in the marketing and auction industry are acknowledged and followed to ascertain absolute profit for sellers and buyers equally.

With its enormous and growing clientele in addition to its unparalleled cutting-edge marketing strategies, the company rests on a higher pedestal than the counterparts.

Media Contact:

Auction Factory

PO Box 44151

Brooklyn, OH, 44144

Phone: 888-570-1153

Email: info@auctionfactory.com

Website: https://www.auctionfactory.com/

###